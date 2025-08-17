Former Boston College Soccer Player Signs With Celtic FC Women: The Rundown
Former Boston College women’s soccer player Aislin Streicek has signed with the Celtic FC Women which is based in Glasgow, Scotland.
The organization made the announcement on Saturday.
“We are delighted to announce the signing of full-back, Aislin Streicek,” said Celtic FC Women via X. “The 22-year-old Canadian joins us after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal with the club. Welcome to Celtic, Aislin.”
Here's the Rundown for Sunday, August 17, 2025:
Sunday’s Schedule:
Women’s Soccer: Boston College vs. FDU | 1 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats
Saturday’s Results:
Boston College men’s soccer played its final exhibition game of the preseason at UConn, however the final score was not revealed.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
13 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College men’s soccer midfielder Ask Ekeland was named to the ACC Preseason Watch List.
- Boston College football shared photos from training camp on Saturday.
- Boston College women’s basketball forward Kiera Edmonds talked about her decision to transfer to the program from Houston.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“It is difficult to put into words all that Jerry York means to Boston College. His record as the winningest coach in NCAA men’s ice hockey and BC hockey speak for themselves, but it is his humility, decency, unwavering commitment to his players, fellow coaches, and all of us in the BC family, and the quiet ways in which he contributes to this community that make him so beloved. He is a legend and one of the classiest individuals to ever coach in college sports.”- Pat Kraft
