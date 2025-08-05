Former Boston College Women’s Hockey Defender Signs Extension With Fleet: The Rundown
Former Boston College women’s hockey defender Megan Keller has signed a two-year contract extension with the PWHL’s Boston Fleet.
Keller spent four seasons with the Eagles (2014-17, 2018-19) where she appeared in 151 games and tallied 45 goals and 113 assists for 158 points. She also earned AHCA All-America First Team honors three times.
“I’m beyond excited to be part of the Boston Fleet organization for the next three years,” said Keller in the official press release. “Boston has truly become home, and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to keep building something special here. Most of all, I can’t wait to get back on the ice in front of our amazing fans!”
- Boston College football has three alums that have signed NFL contacts worth at least $100 million which is the second-most in the ACC.
- Boston College men’s basketball shared a couple of practice photos to social media on Monday.
- Boston College rowing has released its fall schedule.
“Truth is, BC has only one player who would start on any other major team: junior Guard John Bagley, who looks like a bowling ball with arms but does wondrous things on the court, including averaging 21.1 points a game. His one other scholarship offer was from Central Connecticut State.”- Sports Illustrated in 1987
