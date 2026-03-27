Boston College Softball Looks To Get Season Back on Track: The Rundown
The Boston College Eagles (10-20, 2-4 ACC) softball team has had a tough go of it so far this season. After opening its campaign with a 8-4 victory over Eastern Kentucky, the tides have turned for BC.
Coming into this weekend's series at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., the Eagles have won just one of their last seven matchups.
That win came on Saturday, March 21 against Pitt, when BC took a 6-3 victory on the road. It was BC's only triumph of that weekend series, though, dropping Friday's game in a close 9-8 affair and Sunday's tie by a score of 12-9.
Prior to that, the Eagles were swept by then- No. 23 ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated the Eagles by scores of 10-2, 9-1, and 2-1.
BC lost the game prior to that series in a one-off matchup against Radford, 3-2.
The Eagles need to pick up some momentum this weekend as ACC play continues. They'll face another tough task, though, in No. 12 Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold a 28-4 overall record and a 4-2 ACC record.
The Rundown: Friday, March 27, 2026:
Boston College men's basketball found its new leader, hiring UConn assistant coach Luke Murray as its new head coach. Murray replaces Earl Grant, who was fired after five seasons in Chestnut Hill.
Opening Day kicked off in the MLB, with some solid BC represenation. Blake Butera began his tenure as the manager of the Washington Nationals with a 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.
No. 15 Boston College women's lacrosse picked up a huge win over No. 2 Stanford, 13-11. The Eagles have been struggling recently but this win will go a long ways for their confidence.
Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:
Women's Lacrosse: No. 15 Boston College 13, No. 2 Stanford 11 | Box Score | Recap
Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:
Baseball: vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Softball: vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Softball: vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 5:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:
162 days.
On This Date in BC History:
March 27, 2006: Boston College men’s basketball player Craig Smith appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Sweet Surprises” during the NCAA Tournament.
Boston College Quote of the Day:
“This year was just an unbelievable surprise for us. Now we're hot, we're playing very, very well.”
- Jerry York
We'll Leave You With This:
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Brendan Mogan is studying communication and journalism at Boston College. He has worked as a staff writer for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, since spring 2023. There, he has covered women’s basketball, baseball, volleyball, and more. Brendan works as a writer in the USA Basketball Writing Program, covering its youth teams in tournaments such as the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup. He joined Boston College Eagles On SI in 2025.