Boston College Softball Looks To Get Season Back on Track: The Rundown

The Boston College Eagles (10-20, 2-4 ACC) softball team has had a tough go of it so far this season. After opening its campaign with a 8-4 victory over Eastern Kentucky, the tides have turned for BC.

Coming into this weekend's series at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass., the Eagles have won just one of their last seven matchups.

That win came on Saturday, March 21 against Pitt, when BC took a 6-3 victory on the road. It was BC's only triumph of that weekend series, though, dropping Friday's game in a close 9-8 affair and Sunday's tie by a score of 12-9.

Prior to that, the Eagles were swept by then- No. 23 ranked South Carolina. The Gamecocks defeated the Eagles by scores of 10-2, 9-1, and 2-1.

BC lost the game prior to that series in a one-off matchup against Radford, 3-2.

The Eagles need to pick up some momentum this weekend as ACC play continues. They'll face another tough task, though, in No. 12 Virginia Tech. The Hokies hold a 28-4 overall record and a 4-2 ACC record.

The Rundown: Friday, March 27, 2026:

Boston College men's basketball found its new leader, hiring UConn assistant coach Luke Murray as its new head coach. Murray replaces Earl Grant, who was fired after five seasons in Chestnut Hill.

Boston College Names Luke Murray To Lead Men's Basketball 🦅



Full Release: https://t.co/rReNcpqgi3 pic.twitter.com/8EhG8hLx3C — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) March 26, 2026

Opening Day kicked off in the MLB, with some solid BC represenation. Blake Butera began his tenure as the manager of the Washington Nationals with a 10-4 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

Happy Opening Day!



Good luck to all our Birdball alum this season pic.twitter.com/ABN6v55QKF — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 26, 2026

No. 15 Boston College women's lacrosse picked up a huge win over No. 2 Stanford, 13-11. The Eagles have been struggling recently but this win will go a long ways for their confidence.

NO. 1 WENT DOWN YESTERDAY, NO. 2 WENT DOWN TODAY 😳



No. 15 @BCwlax defeats No. 2 Stanford, 13-11.#NCAAWLAX pic.twitter.com/pGRqj8CTQA — NCAA Lacrosse (@NCAALAX) March 26, 2026

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

Women's Lacrosse: No. 15 Boston College 13, No. 2 Stanford 11 | Box Score | Recap

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Baseball: vs. No. 9 Virginia, 3:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Softball: vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 3:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Softball: vs. No. 12 Virginia Tech, 5:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

162 days.

On This Date in BC History:

March 27, 2006: Boston College men’s basketball player Craig Smith appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated with the headline “Sweet Surprises” during the NCAA Tournament.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“This year was just an unbelievable surprise for us. Now we're hot, we're playing very, very well.”

- Jerry York

We'll Leave You With This:

Luke Murray is a coach I would bet a lot on being successful. We'll see if it's possible to be successful at Boston College in the ACC. They need to invest.



But Murray is legit one of the smartest people working in basketball. Point blank. This is an awesome hire for BC. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) March 26, 2026

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