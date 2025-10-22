Former Eagle Quinten Post, Warriors Down Lakers in Season Opener: The Rundown
Despite Lackluster Opening, Post's Roll is Clear
Former Boston College Eagle Quinten Post and the Golden State Warriors started their season off with a bang on Tuesday night by defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109 and weathering a 43-point performance from Luka Doncic.
Post, though, did not have 43 points. In fact, he didn't have a single point. That might be because he never registered a single field goal attempt. With Golden State making the move to sign veteran forward Al Horford in the offseason, Post's minutes were sure to see a decrease on nights when Horford was active. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has assured fans that this won't always be the case.
Horford will not play the final leg of a single back-to-back game this year, leaving Post to potentially step into the starting lineup on some nights. If Post can shore up his defensive efforts and keep consistently hitting the long ball, the former Eagle could have a break-out season in store for 2025.
Even though he didn't register a point, Post's two rebounds and two assists resulted in a +5 plus-minus rating on the night, while Horford only managed a -10.
Here is The Rundown, your daily breakdown of all things Boston College athletics, for Wednesday Oct. 22.
Wednesday's Schedule:
- Volleyball: Boston College vs. Syracuse | Chestnut Hill, Mass. | 7 p.m. | Mental Health Awareness Night | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Tuesday's Results:
- Women's Golf: Diamante Invitational - Results not posted at the time of publishing
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
12 days.
Did You Notice?
Boston College tight end Kaelan Chudzinski posted 70 receiving yards against Pitt on just three receptions. Since then, he'a hauled in just four total passes for 38 yards. Despite being a freshman, Chudzinski has shown signs of being a redzone threat in an offense that desperately needs one. The freshman says he's learning from the older members of the tight end room on how to take care of his body and being more intentional in his work as a college football player.
Boston College football posted a video yesterday in which former standout Eagle receiver Zay Flowers talked about his experience and love for BC football. The replies were...well...short and sweet.
There is at least one stat Boston College football currently leads the conference in.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"Anybody can play like a robot."- Doug Flutie
