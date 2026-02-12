Four Boston College Lacrosse Players Named to 2026 Tewaaraton Award Watch List: The Rundown

Four Boston College women’s lacrosse players have been named to the Tewaaraton Award Watch List.

Eagles defender Shea Baker, goalie Shea Dolce, defender Lydia Colasante, Jr., and attacker Marissa White were each placed onto the prestigious watch list.

The Tewaaraton Award is given out annually to the best men’s and women’s college lacrosse player in the nation.

Last year, UNC attacker Chloe Humphrey and Cornell attackman CJ Kirst earned the honor. Dolce and former Eagles attacker Rachel Clark were both finalists for the women's award.

“It’s an honor to support the Tewaaraton Foundation and shine a spotlight on this year’s top men's and women's college lacrosse players,” said Ron Kruszewski, Chairman and CEO of Stifel Financial, presenting sponsor of the Tewaaraton Award in the official press release. “These athletes are setting the standard for success on and off the field, and we’re excited to be part of celebrating their performance, discipline, and leadership throughout the season.”

This year’s watch lists consist of 100 players, 50 on the women’s list and 50 on the men’s list. The group will decrease to 25 nominees, then five finalists, and the eventual women’s winner and men’s winner.

The recipients of the award will be announced on May 28 at the Tewaaraton Ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The Rundown: Thursday Feb. 12, 2026:

Class of 2027 offensive tackle Dominic Black has received an offer from Boston College. Black is a product of Tri-Village High School in New Madison, Ohio.

Class of 2027 athlete Marcus Jones has also earned an offer from Boston College. Jones plays cornerback and wide receiver and is a product of The Haverford School in Haverford, Penn.

The Boston College swimming & diving team has picked up a commitment from Austin Ross.

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Scores:

Men's Basketball: Stanford 70, Boston College 64

Boston College Eagles Thursday Schedule:

Softball: Boston College vs. Kansas | Tampa, Fla. | 3 p.m. ET

Women's Basketball: Boston College at Florida State | 6 p.m. | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

1 day.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

"It's not necessarily by design, but sometimes, you know, you've got to do what you've got to do." Matt Ryan on scrambling

