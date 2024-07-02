Four Boston College Women's Lacrosse Players Named to U20 National Team
Four Boston College women’s lacrosse players have been named to the U.S. Women’s U20 National Team.
Midfielder Shea Baker, goalkeeper Shea Dolce, attacker Emma LoPinto, and midfielder/defense Lydia Colasante were four of 22 total players to be added to the roster which was announced on Tuesday.
Baker has spent two seasons with the Eagles. During that period, the rising junior tallied 15 goals and four assists for 19 points, attempted 43 shots for a .349 percentage, and 31 shots on goal for a .721 percentage.
Dolce, who is also a rising junior, appeared in 45 games and made 39 starts. During her two seasons in Chestnut Hill, she tallied a 35-6 record, allowed 338 goals, an 8.79 goals allowed average, 293 saves, and a .464 save percentage.
LoPinto, a rising senior, spent her first season with the Eagles in 2024 after transferring to Boston College from Florida. She saw time in 23 games and tallied 58 goals and 28 assists for 86 points, attempted 108 shots for a .537 percentage, 85 shots on goal for a .787 percentage, and four-game winning goals. Her assists ranked as the second-most on the team during its national championship run, while goals and points were the third highest.
Colasante, a rising sophomore, spent her freshman campaign with the Eagles where she tallied one shot attempt, one shot on goal, and 24 ground balls.
The group will compete in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship in Hong Kong, China, from Aug. 15-24 and will be led by Northwestern head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller.
“I could not be more excited at the selection of our U20 national team that will compete in the world championship in Hong Kong,” said Amonte Hiller in the official press release. “We have chosen a group of 22 tremendously talented young women that work extremely well together. This is an exciting time for USA Lacrosse and we are so grateful for this group to have the opportunity to wear the red, white and blue and compete in this extraordinary tournament.”