Four-Star Athlete Mack Sutter Receives Offer From Boston College, The Rundown: July 1, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Four-star class of 2026 athlete Mack Sutter received an offer from Boston College, the prospect announced on Sunday.
Sutter ranks No. 100 nationally, No. 9 in athletes, and No. 2 in the state of Ill., according to 247Sports Composite.
Sutter is a product of Dunlap High School in Dunlap, Ill. He starts on both sides of the ball and has taken snaps at the quarterback, wide receiver, tight end, and linebacker positions.
The rising junior currently has 32 offers, including programs like Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Louisville, and more.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
63 days.
Did You Notice?
- The Boston College women’s basketball team picked up a commitment from combo guard Jocelyne Grier over the weekend. She was originally a class of 2025 recruit, however announced that she will reclassify to the class of 2026.
- Former Boston College women’s lacrosse players Courtney Taylor and Charlotte North were named to the U.S. Women’s Box Training Team and will compete in the World Lacrosse Box Championships in September.
- Four-star class of 2026 offensive tackle Carter Scruggs received an offer from Boston College over the weekend. Scruggs is a product of Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Va., and ranks No. 115 nationally, No. 8 in interior offensive linemen, and No. 5 in the state of Va., according to 247Sports Composite.
- Class of 2025 defensive lineman Kadear Dembele will announce his commitment on Monday night. He is choosing between Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Duke, Minnesota, and Boston College.
