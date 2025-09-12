Fourth Ranked BC Field Hockey to Host No 14 UMass in Home Opener: The Rundown
The No. 4 Eagles (3-1) will take on No. 14 UMass (4-0) in the annual Red Bandanna Game at 5 p.m. ET on Friday. BC is coming its first loss of the season against No. 1 Northwestern at the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Eagles split its two games in the challenge, defeating former No. 4 Maryland, 2-0 on Friday, Sept. 5. The group received goals from Melea Weber and Caroline Chisholm.
BC will turn its attention to its unranked city rival Boston University after the matchup against UMass. The game will take place on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET. The Terriers are winless thus far on the season, holding an 0-3 record.
This will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the Eagles and the Minutewomen. UMass took last year's matchup, holding BC scoreless and winning 1-0. The Minutewomen are coming off their fifth NCAA Final Four.
The matchup will be streamed live on ACCNX.
Welcome to the Rundown for September 12, 2025.
Friday's Schedule:
Field Hockey: No. 4 Boston College vs No. 14 UMass | 5 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Live Stats | Preview
Volleyball: Boston College vs. Sacramento State | 6 p.m. ET | ACCNX | Live Video | Preview
Thursday's Results:
There were no games played on Thursday, Sept. 11.
Countdown to Boston College men's hockey season opener:
21 days.
Did You Notice?
- The BCEagles official account on X posted its tribute to Welles Crowther. Each of BC's varsity sports team reposted the message. BC Football will play their annual Red Bandanna Game on Nov. 8 against SMU.
- ESPN also paid tribute to Crowther, posting a 13-minute long video which includes interviews with Crowther's former teammates from BC. The post has accrued over one million views.
- NCAA Football insider Pete Thamel reported that two of the Eagles' defensive starters — CB Amari Jackson and DT Owen Stoudmire — will miss the matchup against Stanford on Saturday. Both playes were injured in last Saturday's matchup against Michigan State. The duo will be a big loss for a defense that allowed 42 points against the Spartans.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
[On his wife Sarah Marshall, a former Boston College basketball player:] “I would not have had the career that I’ve had without you. I prided myself on coming to the building every day with the same mindset and being consistent for my teammates. But I know I wasn’t that for you when I came home. You are the one person on the planet who saw how it really was every day for me.”
- Matt Ryan
