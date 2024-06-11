Hannah Bilka Selected in PWHL Draft, The Rundown: June 11, 2024
Former Boston College women’s ice hockey forward Hannah Bilka was drafted as the No. 4 overall pick by Boston in the 2024 PWHL Draft on Monday night.
During her four seasons with the Eagles, the Texas native made 78 appearances, 25 goals and 53 assists for 78 points, 294 shots, and two game-winning goals.
Bilka spent her senior campaign at Ohio State where she helped the Buckeyes to a national championship and led the team in points.
The 23-year-old has also competed for Team USA in the IIHF World Women’s Championship where she took home two silver medals (2022 and 2024) and a gold in 2023.
- Terry Shelton, a three-star wide receiver from the class of 2025, is taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill on Tuesday. The Carrollton, Texas, native ranks No. 642 nationally, No. 101 in wide receivers, and No. 113 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
- Multiple members of the Boston College baseball team went to support the Special Olympics Massachusetts Summer Games which was held at the Harvard Athletic Complex over the weekend.
- Three-star class of 2026 athlete Brandon Brown Jr., received an offer from Boston College on Monday.
- Four-star class of 2025 athlete Jae’on Young committed to Cal on Monday and three-star class of 2025 athlete Julian “JuJu” Anderson committed to Pittsburgh. Both had received offers from Boston College.
