How to Watch Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Matchup With Le Moyne
The Boston College Eagles (6-6) men’s basketball team is getting ready for its final non-conference game of the season as it hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins (5-7) on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles are looking to end the year on a positive note and build momentum ahead of ACC play. Boston College is coming off a 72-61 home win over the FDU Knights on Monday night.
BC earned the win with a second-half comeback and scored 47 points in the final 20 minutes of play. Eagles guard Luka Toews recorded a career-high 21 points in the win.
Le Moyne is riding a two-game losing streak. During the stretch, the Dolphins have suffered losses to the Texas Longhorns 95-53 on Dec. 16 and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 92-81 on Dec. 20, both on the road.
The Dolphins’ only win in December was against the Binghamton Bearcats 78-63 on the road on Dec. 6.
This will be the 19th meeting between the two teams. Boston College leads the all-time series 13-5. The pair have not met since the 1979-80 season.
This will be the fourth NEC team that Boston College has played this season. The Eagles are 2-1 against the conference with wins over FDU and the New Haven Chargers 67-63 on Dec. 6 as well as a loss to the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils 60-59 on Nov. 11.
After the contest, Boston College opens ACC play at Georgia Tech on Jan. 2, 2026, and Le Moyne opens NEC play on Jan. 2 at Saint Francis.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Le Moyne:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Le Moyne Dolphins
When: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Le Moyne: The Dolphins suffered a 92-81 road loss to the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Dec. 20.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 72-61 win over the FDU Knights on Monday night at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 1979-80 season. Boston College defeated Le Moyne 86-57.
Le Moyne Season Leaders: Points- Shilo Jackson (14.6 avg.), Rebounds- Shilo Jackson (8.4 avg.), Assists- Jakai Sanders (59), Steals- Trent Mosquera (21), Blocks-Shilo Jackson (27).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (14.9 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.8 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (34), Steals- Chase Forte (14), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (19).
Le Moyne's Next 5 Games: at Boston College (Dec. 28), at Saint Francis (Jan. 2), at Mercyhurst (Jan. 4), vs. New Haven (Jan. 8), vs. Central Connecticut State (Jan. 10).
Boston College's Next 5 Games: vs. Le Moyne (Dec. 28), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 3), vs. NC State (Jan. 6), at Louisville (Jan. 10), at Clemson (Jan. 13).
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men's basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.