Three Year Boston College Football OL Starter Accepts Shrine Bowl Invite

Boston College football offensive lineman and 2025 team captain Logan Taylor accepted his invite to the 2026 East-West Shrine Bowl Friday afternoon, which means he is ending his career on the Heights and intends to declare for the 2026 National Football League (NFL) Draft in late April.

According to its website, the East-West Shrine Bowl is a chance for a selection of the nation’s top college football players to play in front of NFL scouts, coaches, and executives from all 32 teams and showcase their talents before the NFL Draft process begins.

“For more than 100 years, this game has served as a launching pad for some of football’s most iconic athletes — Tom Brady, Walter Payton, and John Elway — as well as today’s rising stars like Brock Purdy, Zay Flowers, and Isaiah Pacheco,” says the website.

It continues: “Beyond the field, the event plays a vital role in raising funds for Shriners Children’s, helping provide specialized pediatric care to children facing complex health challenges.”

The 6-foot-7, 312-pound Taylor, who hails from Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, transferred to Chestnut Hill, Mass., for his redshirt-sophomore campaign after spending two seasons at Virginia.

After appearing in two games as a true freshman, Taylor started every game at offensive tackle for the Cavaliers in 2022, allowing just four sacks in 437 pass snaps played, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).

In his first year on the Heights, Taylor earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors after starting all 13 games at left tackle. He played 737 offensive snaps and earned a 71.9 offensive grade from PFF with a 97.1 efficiency rate.

The following season, Taylor was named an Honorable Mention All-ACC offensive lineman for the second year in a row with 10 starts at left guard and one at left tackle, earning a pass-block grade of 80.0 or better from PFF on five occasions.

But last year was Taylor’s most impressive, as the redshirt senior picked up All-ACC Second Team and Associated Press All-ACC Second Team nods with eight starts at right guard, three starts at left tackle, and one start at right tackle.

Taylor was a mainstay for the program for three years in a row, rarely missing a beat due to injury or for any other reason. He was highly praised by the BC coaching staff — especially head coach Bill O’Brien — along with his former teammates and coaches for his non-stop efforts and continuous development as a result.

Above all, Taylor’s versatility and size are his strongest attributes.

He played virtually every position on the offensive line, excluding center, which is proof that he possesses the trait of adaptability and will do whatever it takes for his team to succeed.

