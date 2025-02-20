How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at New Orleans
After a shaky start to the season last weekend, the Boston College Eagles baseball team is traveling to New Orleans, La., to play a series against the New Orleans Privateers this weekend.
The Eagles (1-1) are coming off a season-opening series split with USC Upstate. USC Upstate defeated Boston College on Opening Day 10-7 on Friday and the Eagles took the finale 11-9 on Sunday. The middle game of the series was cancelled due to rain.
The Privateers have also had issues to the start of their season. New Orleans suffered a series loss on the road to open the season to West Georgia, losing the first two games 18-3 and 11-10 and took the last game played 13-6 in five innings.
New Orleans’ (1-2) last two games have either been cancelled or postponed due to weather. The team’s finale against West Georgia which was slated for Sunday was canceled and its midweek game at Tulane which was scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until April 15.
Currently, RHP Eric Schroeder (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for Boston College on Friday while LHP A.J. Colarusso (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is projected for Saturday. Sunday’s starter is TBD.
For New Orleans, RHP Grant Edwards (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is projected to start on Friday and LHP Zach Longshore (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is expected for Saturday. Like the Eagles, the Privateers starter for Sunday is TBD.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at New Orleans:
Who: Boston College Eagles and New Orleans Privateers
When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon
Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m.
Where: Maestri Field, New Orleans, La.
TV: ESPN+ (Friday and Sunday)
Last Outing, New Orleans: The Privateers lost their season-opening series at West Georgia over the weekend, only winning the last game.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their opening series with USC Upstate, losing the opener 10-7 on Friday and winning the finale 11-9 on Sunday.
Last Meeting: This is the first matchup between the two teams.