BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at New Orleans

The Eagles are gearing up for their second series of the season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Baseball (BCBirdball) via X.

After a shaky start to the season last weekend, the Boston College Eagles baseball team is traveling to New Orleans, La., to play a series against the New Orleans Privateers this weekend. 

The Eagles (1-1) are coming off a season-opening series split with USC Upstate. USC Upstate defeated Boston College on Opening Day 10-7 on Friday and the Eagles took the finale 11-9 on Sunday. The middle game of the series was cancelled due to rain. 

The Privateers have also had issues to the start of their season. New Orleans suffered a series loss on the road to open the season to West Georgia, losing the first two games 18-3 and 11-10 and took the last game played 13-6 in five innings. 

New Orleans’ (1-2) last two games have either been cancelled or postponed due to weather. The team’s finale against West Georgia which was slated for Sunday was canceled and its midweek game at Tulane which was scheduled for Tuesday was postponed until April 15. 

Currently, RHP Eric Schroeder (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to start on the mound for Boston College on Friday while LHP A.J. Colarusso (0-0, 6.75 ERA) is projected for Saturday. Sunday’s starter is TBD.

For New Orleans, RHP Grant Edwards (0-1, 15.00 ERA) is projected to start on Friday and LHP Zach Longshore (0-0, 7.71 ERA) is expected for Saturday. Like the Eagles, the Privateers starter for Sunday is TBD. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at New Orleans: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and New Orleans Privateers

When: Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. ET
Saturday, Feb. 22 at noon
Sunday, Feb. 23 at 1 p.m. 

Where: Maestri Field, New Orleans, La. 

TV: ESPN+ (Friday and Sunday)

Last Outing, New Orleans: The Privateers lost their season-opening series at West Georgia over the weekend, only winning the last game. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split their opening series with USC Upstate, losing the opener 10-7 on Friday and winning the finale 11-9 on Sunday. 

Last Meeting: This is the first matchup between the two teams. 

Read More:

manual

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC