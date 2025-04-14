How to Watch: Boston College Baseball's Home Matchup Against UConn
The Boston College Eagles (17-18, 7-11 ACC) baseball team is looking to continue its momentum as it hosts the UConn Huskies (17-17, 5-4 BIG EAST) on Tuesday afternoon.
Both teams are entering the contest with winning streaks.
Boston College is coming off a series win over conference foe Notre Dame. The Eagles dropped the first game of the series 2-0 on Friday afternoon and won the final two 6-5 on Friday night and 4-3 on Sunday, both in come-from-behind fashion, to secure the pair of victories.
The Huskies are currently riding a four-game winning streak. During the stretch, UConn recorded a midweek win over Hofstra 12-4 on Wednesday and a series sweep over Georgetown this past weekend 4-2, 10-3, and 8-3.
This is the second matchup between the two teams this season. In the first meeting of the year between the pair at Elliott Ballpark in Storrs, Conn., Boston College defeated UConn 18-6 in eight innings on March 25.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. UConn:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies
When: Tuesday, April 15 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies recorded a series sweep of the Georgetown Hoyas at home over the weekend 4-2, 10-3, and 8-3.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a series win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish over the weekend. Boston College dropped the first game 2-0 and took the final two games 6-5 and 4-3.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two teams was earlier in the season on March 25 in Storrs, Conn. Boston College defeated UConn 18-6 in eight innings.