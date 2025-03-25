Crooked Numbers: Boston College Baseball Puts Up 18 Runs Against Midweek Foe
One of the golden rules of baseball is that you’ve got to put up crooked numbers to win games. Consider that done for Boston College, who swung for the fences in its 18-6 win over UConn on Tuesday night.
The Eagles put up 18 runs in the team’s hottest game of the season at the dish, as a good chunk of those runs were scored off the back of five home runs from five different players. All in all, Boston College finished the day with 20 total hits, and what makes that stat more impressive is that there were zero extra base hits outside of the five homers - 15 single, five home runs and seven drawn walks gave BC all the extra base runners it needed.
In an even more surprising stat, all of those runs came after the third inning. UConn starter Jude Abbadessa held BC scoreless through his 2.0 IP before Hector Alejandro checked in to relieve the starter and let up a pair of runs. From there, it was all Eagles all evening.
Righty Kyle Kipp was given the win for the Eagles, which improved him to 2-1 on the season, and John Kwiatkowski came in for the mop up duty. Kwiatkowski threw two hitless innings of ball to end the day on a good not for the Eagles.
With the midweek win, Boston College improved back to a .500 record at 11-11 overall, but remain just 3-6 in conference play. The Eagles will have a chance to remedy that ACC record, though, this weekend, as the Pitt Panthers are set to travel to Harrington Athletics Village for a weekend series. First pitch for Friday night’s game is currently scheduled for 3 p.m.