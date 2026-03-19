How to Watch Boston College Baseball's Home Series With Cal

The Boston College Eagles (13-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team is getting ready to host the Cal Golden Bears (13-8, 0-3 ACC) for a three-game series this weekend.

The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College picked up a pair of midweek wins, the first against Sacred Heart 5-4 on Tuesday and the second against UMass Lowell 12-2 in eight innings on Wednesday.

On the other side, the Golden Bears are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. In that time frame, Cal has suffered losses to San Jose State 3-2 on March 10, a series sweep to No. 14 UNC 8-1, 6-2, and 10-2 from March 13-15, and most recently a 9-3 midweek loss to UConn on Tuesday.

The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series last season from May 15-17, 2025. Cal won the set, taking the opening game 8-6 and the finale 4-3 in 10 innings. Boston College won the middle game 10-9.

“Cal looks like they can really pitch it,” said Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato. “The ballpark that they play in, we went out there last year and it's a hitter's friendly ballpark and they have really good pitching numbers. It looks like they're throwing a ton of strikes and really getting the ball in the zone and kind of making offenses earn it. So I feel like that's going to be a challenge for us. We feel like they're going to come right at us.”

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Cal:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears

When: Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 22 at noon

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a 9-3 home loss to the UConn Huskies on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 12-2 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon at home.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series last season from May 15-17. Cal won the series, taking the opening game 8-6 and the finale 4-3 in 10 innings. Boston College won the middle game of the series 10-9.