How to Watch Boston College Baseball's Home Series With Cal
The Boston College Eagles (13-8, 3-3 ACC) baseball team is getting ready to host the Cal Golden Bears (13-8, 0-3 ACC) for a three-game series this weekend.
The Eagles are riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston College picked up a pair of midweek wins, the first against Sacred Heart 5-4 on Tuesday and the second against UMass Lowell 12-2 in eight innings on Wednesday.
On the other side, the Golden Bears are looking to snap a five-game losing streak. In that time frame, Cal has suffered losses to San Jose State 3-2 on March 10, a series sweep to No. 14 UNC 8-1, 6-2, and 10-2 from March 13-15, and most recently a 9-3 midweek loss to UConn on Tuesday.
The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series last season from May 15-17, 2025. Cal won the set, taking the opening game 8-6 and the finale 4-3 in 10 innings. Boston College won the middle game 10-9.
“Cal looks like they can really pitch it,” said Boston College head coach Todd Interdonato. “The ballpark that they play in, we went out there last year and it's a hitter's friendly ballpark and they have really good pitching numbers. It looks like they're throwing a ton of strikes and really getting the ball in the zone and kind of making offenses earn it. So I feel like that's going to be a challenge for us. We feel like they're going to come right at us.”
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Cal:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Friday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 21 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 22 at noon
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a 9-3 home loss to the UConn Huskies on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 12-2 home win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks on Wednesday afternoon at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series last season from May 15-17. Cal won the series, taking the opening game 8-6 and the finale 4-3 in 10 innings. Boston College won the middle game of the series 10-9.
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1