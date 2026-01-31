UConn vs. Creighton Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 31

Despite some close calls, the UConn Huskies remain undefeated in Big East play. They've managed to win four straight games by eight or fewer points, including a two-point win against Georgetown and an overtime win against Villanova.

They have another tough ahead of them tonight when they take on the Creighton Bluejays, who are a dangerous team for any Big East opponent to face.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's Big East matchup.

UConn vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

UConn -6.5 (-110)

Creighton +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UConn -315

Creighton +250

Total

OVER 141.5 (-115)

UNDER 141.5 (-105)

UConn vs. Creighton How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: 8:00 pm ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

How to Watch (TV): FOX

UConn Record: 20-1 (10-0 in Big East)

Creighton Record: 12-9 (6-4 in Big East)

UConn vs. Creighton Betting Trends

UConn is 0-7 ATS in its last seven games

Creighton is 9-3 straight up in its last 12 games vs. UConn

UConn has won seven straight road games

UConn is 0-11 ATS in its last 11 games played in January

Creigton is 0-5 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 5-1 in Creighton's last six games

The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

UConn vs. Creighton Key Player to Watch

Solo Ball, G - UConn Huskies

The Huskies simply can't continue to win at this high of a clip unless they look elsewhere for their three-point shooting, or have Ball be much better from the perimeter. He is their primary shooter, having already shot 131 times this season from beyond the arc, but he has a three-point field goal percentage of just 28.2%. Unless that gets fixed, it's going to come back to haunt the Huskies in a big game.

UConn vs. Creighton Prediction and Pick

I'm going to bet on UConn to break its streak of seven straight games of not covering the spread. It's not the Huskies' offense that makes me lean their way in this game, sporting virtually the same effective field goal percentage as Creighton, but it's their defense that will make the difference.

UConn is 10th in the country in defensive efficiency while Creighton comes in at 209th in that metric. Even more importantly, the Huskies rank seventh in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 28.5% from beyond the arc. If the Huskies can shut down the three-point shooting of the Bluejays, they're going to have a great chance to win and cover this spread as road favorites.

Pick: UConn -6.5 (-110) via FanDuel

