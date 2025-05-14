How to Watch: Boston College Baseball's Regular Season Finale at Cal
The Boston College Eagles (25-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team travels to Berkley, Calif., for its last series of the regular season against the Cal Golden Bears (20-29, 7-20 ACC) this weekend.
Both teams will be looking to increase their seeding for the ACC Tournament next week.
Currently, Boston College is in 14th place in the ACC while Cal is sitting at the bottom of the standings in 16th. Neither team will make the postseason field unless they win the tournament.
The Eagles enter the matchup riding some momentum after winning both their games at UMass Lowell over the weekend 8-3 and 5-0 which inched them closer to the .500 mark.
The Golden Bears, on the other hand, are looking to build some momentum prior to their run in Durham after losing their weekend series to No. 2 Florida State, dropping the first game 8-2 and finale 5-1. They won the middle game 5-0.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball at Cal:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Thursday, May 15 at 9 p.m. ET
Friday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET
Saturday, May 17 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Stu Gordon Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a series loss to the No. 2 Florida State Seminoles last weekend. Cal dropped the opening game 8-2 and the finale 5-1. The team won the middle game 5-0.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles swept their two-game set at UMass Lowell over the weekend, 8-3 and 5-0.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season during the MLB Desert Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz. Boston College beat Cal 12-10 on Feb. 18, 2024.