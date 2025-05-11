Boston College Baseball Shuts Out UMass Lowell, Sweeps Season Series
The Boston College Eagles (25-26, 10-17 ACC) baseball team won its second straight game with a 5-0 victory over the UMass Lowell River Hawks (17-32, 8-13 AE) on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles struck first 1-0 in the top half of the opening frame. Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale notched the team’s first hit of the day on a one-out single, stole second and third, and crossed home plate on a fielder’s choice.
Boston College maintained its one-run advantage throughout the next five innings and extended on the lead 3-0 in the seventh.
Catcher Gunnar Johnson drew a leadoff walk to start the inning off and first baseman Vince Cimini dropped a single in the following at-bat to put two runners on.
Both advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a two-RBI single by pinch hitter Colin Larson.
The Eagles tacked on another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Johnson and a final run in the ninth on a groundout double play to cement the team’s five runs.
In total, the River Hawks tallied six hits in the contest.
Pitcher Brady Miller started on the mound for the Eagles and continued his impressive freshman campaign. Miller worked five shutout innings and allowed just four hits.
John Kwiatkowski and Gavin Soares entered out of the bullpen.
With the win, Boston College sweeps its season slate with UMass Lowell. The Eagles won the first two games of the season in April 3-1 and 5-4, both midweeks, and the opening game of the set 8-3 on Saturday.
Next up, Boston College travels to Berkeley, Calif., for its final regular season series against the Cal Golden Bears starting on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACCNX.