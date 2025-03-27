How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs Pitt
The Boston College Eagles (11-11, 3-6 ACC) baseball team starts a three-game series against the Pitt Panthers (15-9, 2-4 ACC) this weekend at Harrington Athletics Village.
The Panthers have had a strong start to their 2025 campaign, however have struggled in conference play. They have played two ACC series so far this season and have lost both, taking just one game in each.
Pitt will be riding a two-game winning streak into the matchup with a pair of victories over NC State and Penn State.
The Eagles have had a rollercoaster of a season so far, but have primarily stayed at .500 for a majority of the year. They opened ACC play with a series win at Virginia, got swept by No. 4 Florida State and most recently dropped their series to No. 21 UNC after they lost the rubber match 10-0 on Sunday.
Boston College enters the contest with a win under its belt as it won its midweek game over UConn 18-6 on the road on Tuesday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Pitt:
Who: Boston College Eagle and Pitt Panthers
When: Friday, March 28 at 1 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.
Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m.
Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Pitt: The Panthers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a midweek road win over the UConn Huskies 18-6 on Tuesday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series from March 15-17, 2024. Boston College took the series, losing the opener 12-5 and taking the final two games 16-10 and 7-3.