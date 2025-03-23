Boston College Baseball Falls to No. 17 UNC in Series Finale
The Boston College Eagles (10-11, 3-6 ACC) baseball team lost its rubber match to the No. 17 UNC Tar Heels (18-6, 4-5 ACC) 10-0 on Sunday afternoon.
After losing the series opener 5-1 and winning the middle game 3-2, Boston College was looking to win its second ACC series against a ranked opponent this year, but UNC made that difficult from the start.
The Tar Heels offense scored seven runs in the first two innings off Eagles starting pitcher Eric Schroeder.
The first two runs came in the opening inning, one on a wild pitch and the other on an RBI double by right fielder Tyson Bass.
Schroeder’s pitching woes continued into the second as he allowed another five runs to cross home plate on three RBI singles by first baseman Hunter Stokely, third baseman Gavin Gallaher, and Bass.
The senior’s day was cut short after going just 1.2 innings. In total, he allowed nine hits, seven runs (all earned), and walked one batter.
UNC tacked on three more runs down the stretch, one in the fifth on a fielder’s choice, one in the sixth on a solo home run by Stokely, and one in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by center fielder Kane Kepley.
The Eagles saw Peter Schafer, Cesar Gonzalez, Bobby Chicoine, and Alex Bryant enter in relief. The bullpen arms had a combined four hits, three runs, three walks, and five strikeouts.
It wasn’t just pitching problems that plagued Boston College. The Eagles offense struggled at the plate as they only recorded one hit in the entire contest, a two-out single by first baseman Nick Wang in the seventh.
Next up, Boston College travels to Storrs, Conn., for a midweek game against the UConn Huskies on Tuesday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.