How to Watch: Boston College Men's Soccer's Season Opener Against Binghamton
After two exhibitions against Fairfield and UConn, Boston College men’s soccer officially kicks off its 2025 campaign on Thursday afternoon against the Binghamton Bearcats.
The Eagles are looking to improve from last season where they went 6-5-6 overall and 1-4-3 in ACC, the sole conference win being against UNC in the regular season finale.
The last time Boston College took the field for a contest was in the first round of the ACC Tournament where it fell to SMU 1-0.
Binghamton is also looking to improve from last season. In 2024, the Bearcats went 8-7-4 overall which included a 2-3-2 mark in conference play, and ended their season in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament with a 1-0 loss to UMBC.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The contest is the first of a two-game home stand for Boston College to open the season. After Binghamton, the Eagles will host Siena on Sunday and then travel to Providence for the first road game of the year on Friday, Aug. 29.
As for Binghamton, the team starts its season on the road at Boston College and at George Washington on Saturday before playing its home opener on Thursday, Aug. 28 against Mount St. Mary’s.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Soccer vs. Binghamton:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Binghamton Bearcats
When: Thursday, August 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Where: Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field, Newton, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles ended their 2024 campaign with a 1-0 loss to SMU in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Nov. 6, 2024.
Last Outing, Binghamton: The Bearcats ended last season in the quarterfinals of the America East Tournament with a 1-0 loss to UMBC on Nov. 9.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Boston College Men's Soccer 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 21: vs. Binghamton
Aug. 25: vs. Siena
Aug. 29: at Providence
Sept. 2: vs. Northeastern
Sept. 7: vs. Cal
Sept. 14: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 19: vs. NC State
Sept. 23: vs. Boston University
Sept. 28: at Stanford
Oct. 3: at Syracuse
Oct. 10: vs. Duke
Oct. 14: vs. AIC
Oct. 18: at SMU
Oct. 24: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 31: vs. Saint Joseph’s
Nov. 5-16: ACC Tournament
Binghamton Men's Soccer 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 21: at Boston College
Aug. 24: at George Washington
Aug. 28: vs. Mount St. Mary’s
Aug. 31: vs. Hofstra
Sept. 4: at Colgate
Sept. 7: at Le Moyne
Sept. 13: vs. Iona
Sept. 20: at Central Connecticut State
Sept. 23: vs. Lafayette
Sept. 27: vs. New Hampshire
Sept. 30: vs. Cornell
Oct. 4: at UMass Lowell
Oct. 7: at Bucknell
Oct. 11: vs. NJIT
Oct. 18: vs. Bryant
Oct. 25: at UAlbany
Oct. 31: at UMBC
Nov. 4: vs. Vermont
Nov. 8-16: America East Tournament