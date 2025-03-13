How to Watch: Boston College Softball at No. 25 Virginia
The Boston College Eagles (10-8, 0-3 ACC) softball team continues its road trip as it travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (18-7, 1-2 ACC) this weekend.
The Eagles have had a rough start to ACC play. In its opener last weekend at Cal, Boston College got swept which included a run-rule loss.
The Eagles lost the opener 5-3 on Friday, the middle game 12-4 on Saturday, and the finale 4-3 on Sunday.
The Cavaliers also suffered a series loss in their conference opener, however avoided the sweep. Virginia lost its first two games of its road series with No. 16 Virginia Tech 8-4 and 6-1, but took the finale 9-2.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Softball at Virginia:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers
When: Friday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m.
Where: Palmer Park, Charlottesville, Va.
TV: ACCNX (Friday and Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)
Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers recorded a midweek win over the James Madison Dukes 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles got swept by the Cal Golden Bears on the road over the weekend 5-3, 12-4 (5 inn.), and 4-3.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during a three-game series last season from March 1-3, 2024. Boston College won the opener 1-0 and dropped the last two 8-2 and 1-0.