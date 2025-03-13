BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Softball at No. 25 Virginia

The Eagles are looking for their first ACC win of the season.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Softball (BC_Softball) via Instagram

The Boston College Eagles (10-8, 0-3 ACC) softball team continues its road trip as it travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on the No. 25 Virginia Cavaliers (18-7, 1-2 ACC) this weekend. 

The Eagles have had a rough start to ACC play. In its opener last weekend at Cal, Boston College got swept which included a run-rule loss. 

The Eagles lost the opener 5-3 on Friday, the middle game 12-4 on Saturday, and the finale 4-3 on Sunday.

The Cavaliers also suffered a series loss in their conference opener, however avoided the sweep. Virginia lost its first two games of its road series with No. 16 Virginia Tech 8-4 and 6-1, but took the finale 9-2. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Softball at Virginia: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers 

When: Friday, March 14 at 5 p.m. ET
Saturday, March 15 at 1 p.m.
Sunday, March 16 at 2 p.m.

Where: Palmer Park, Charlottesville, Va. 

TV: ACCNX (Friday and Saturday), ACC Network (Sunday)

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers recorded a midweek win over the James Madison Dukes 6-0 on Tuesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles got swept by the Cal Golden Bears on the road over the weekend 5-3, 12-4 (5 inn.), and 4-3. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during a three-game series last season from March 1-3, 2024. Boston College won the opener 1-0 and dropped the last two 8-2 and 1-0. 

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

