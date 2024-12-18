How to Watch: Boston College Women's Basketball vs Central Connecticut State
The Boston College Eagles (9-4, 1-0 ACC) women’s basketball team is gearing up for its final non-conference game of the season as it hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-11) on Friday afternoon.
The Eagles have gotten off to a solid start to their season. So far, they have recorded wins over Lafayette, Sacred Heart, Northeastern, Providence, New Hampshire, Holy Cross, Virginia, UMass, and Bryant as well as have suffered losses to Harvard, No. 25 Ole Miss, Oregon State, and Arkansas.
The Blue Devils, on the other hand, have had a rough start to their season, suffering losses to Minnesota, Manhattan, UMass, Bryant, Colgate, Fairfield, Siena, Dayton, Cincinnati, Morgan State, and Dartmouth.
The team’s sole win came on Nov. 29 which was a 66-25 victory over Bridgeport. Like Boston College, this is also the last non-conference game of the season for Central Connecticut State.
The matchup also marks the last game of the year for the Blue Devils while the Eagles will play one more contest prior to 2025, a home game against Louisville on Dec. 29.
This will be the fifth meeting between the two programs. Boston College holds the all-time advantage 4-0 which includes the most recent game on Dec. 22, 2022, that the Eagles won 86-35.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Basketball vs. Central Connecticut State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils
When: Friday, Dec. 20 at noon ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Central Connecticut State: The Blue Devils lost to the Dartmouth Big Green 61-59 on Monday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Bryant Bulldogs 94-46 on Sunday afternoon at home.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 22, 2022. Boston College defeated Central Connecticut State 86-35.