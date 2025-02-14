How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse at No. 2 Northwestern
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (2-0) women’s lacrosse team travels to Evanston, Ill., for a road game against the No. 2 Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) on Saturday afternoon.
The contest will be the first time the two have met since the 2024 National Championship. In the game, Boston College defeated Northwestern 14-13 to cement its second program title.
Both teams are undefeated in the young season. The Wildcats opened their season with a close victory over No. 11 Notre Dame 13-10 and most recently recorded a dominant win over Canisius 23–3, both at home.
The Eagles have recorded two dominant wins in their first two games of the season, the first 21-7 over No. 16 Loyola Maryland at home and most recently Boston University 21-6 on the road on Sunday afternoon.
In the nation, the Eagles rank first in scoring offense while the Wildcats are eighth. Boston College’s Rachel Clark is tied for second in total goals (12) and Northwestern's Madison Taylor is tied for fourth (11).
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at No. 2 Northwestern:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Northwestern Wildcats
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: Ryan Fieldhouse, Evanston, Ill.
TV: BIG+
Last Outing, Northwestern: The Wildcats defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins 23-3 at home on Sunday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Boston University Terriers on the road in the Battle of Comm. Ave. 21-6 on Sunday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the 2024 National Championship on May 26. Boston College defeated Northwestern 14-13 at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.