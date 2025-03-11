How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse at UAlbany
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (8-0, 3-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team finishes its two-game road trip with a midweek matchup against the UAlbany Great Danes (1-5) on Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles have gotten off to a perfect start to the season with impressive wins over No. 15 Loyola Maryland, Boston University, No. 3 Northwestern, UMass, No. 13 Duke, Virginia Tech, Dartmouth, and most recently No. 21 Notre Dame.
The success has landed Boston College at the top of both the KANE Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll throughout the entire season thus far.
On the other hand, the Great Danes have struggled this year. UAlbany has only notched a single win, a home game against Colgate 15-14 on March 1. They have played one other ACC team this year against No. 6 Syracuse to open their season. Syracuse won 21-9.
The matchup marks the last game for UAlbany before conference play (America East) starts.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at UAlbany:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UAlbany Great Danes
When: Wednesday, March 12 at 3 p.m. ET
Where: John Fallon Field, Albany, N.Y.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, UAlbany: The Great Danes suffered a home loss to the No. 25 UConn Huskies 15-4 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles recorded a road win over the No. 21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 15-9 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2024 season on Feb. 14. Boston College defeated UAlbany 15-7 at home.