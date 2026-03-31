Live Updates for No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup vs Maine

BRIGHTON, Mass. — No. 22 Boston College baseball will host Maine on Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

The Eagles (20-9, 8-4 Atlantic Coast) were one of four new teams in the NCAA Division I baseball poll this week — along with No. 16 Alabama, No. 21 Florida, and No. 23 UCF — and they rose into that position by capturing their third ACC-series win of the year with a pair of triumphs and a loss against No. 10 Virginia over the weekend.

In that series, the pitching rotation of A.J. Colarusso, Tyler Mudd, and Brady Miller combined for 18 innings of work, in which they relinquished a combined one earned run on eight total hits while fanning 16 batters.

On the hitting side, graduate Nick Wang, freshman Luke Gallo, and senior Kyle Wolff combined for 11 RBIs on 13-for-30 batting with three extra-base hits, and three homers. The Eagles are one of only 15 schools in the nation to record three shutouts already this year.

While they have experienced a bumpy 2026 campaign for the most part, the Black Bears (5-20, 3-3 America East) are riding a two-game winning streak heading into the weekday matchup at Harrington Athletics Village.

Before losing to the Cavaliers on Sunday, 3-1, BC had a nine-game win streak going itself, which included a series sweep over California and a 17-0 rout of UVA on Saturday.

The Eagles are 11-17 against Maine all-time with an 11-14 record as the hosts. In their last meeting, on April 30, 2025, BC dropped a 5-4 loss to the Black Bears in extra innings.

Here is the game thread for Tuesday's non-conference matchup:

Live Updates:

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FINAL: No. 22 @BCBirdBall 7, Maine 4.



Sean Hard got the job done for BC with 3.0 IP of relief work, in which he generated three strikeouts and surrendered just one hit.



The Eagles have won 10 of their last 11 as they head down south over the weekend for a series with No. 6 UNC. pic.twitter.com/jYD0t5N3IA — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 31, 2026

Top 9

Sean Hard induces a 1-2-3 inning to pick up the win on the mound and the victory for the Eagles, their 21st of the year.

Bottom 8

Julio Solier adds another run for the Eagles with an RBI single through the middle of the infield, scoring DeShazo from second and advancing Johnson to third. Boston College 7, Maine 4.

Julio knocks it to center and it’s 7-4🦅 pic.twitter.com/1v6EUjvhgH — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

Gunnar Johnson taps an RBI bunt down the right side of the infield, scoring Gallo from third and reaching first safely. Boston College 6, Maine 4.

Textbook from Gunnar to make it 6-4🦅 pic.twitter.com/ExKRmA7gy4 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

Surowiec scores Toomey from second base with an RBI single to right field, which also advanced Gallo to third. The Black Bears are changing pitchers from Owen Wheeler to Brennan Rumpf. Boston College 5, Maine 4.

Danny with a single to left and it’s 5-4🦅 pic.twitter.com/kLdBUUQJdF — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

Luke Gallo walks, putting BC runners on first and second with Danny Surowiec at the plate.

Carter Hendrickson strikes out.

Jack Toomey ropes a liner out to right field.

Owen Wheeler relieves Tommy Martin on the mound for Maine.

Top 8

After inducing a lineout to left field, Sean Hard recorded back-to-back strikeouts to put the Black Bears down 1-2-3. Boston College 4, Maine 4.

Bottom 7

Tommy Martin fans Nick Wang, limiting the damage to just one run for the Eagles. Boston College 4, Maine 4.

Ty Mainolfi registers an RBI groundout to first, scoring Larson. Boston College 4, Maine 4.

Julio Solier doubles out to shallow right field, advancing Larson to second.

Colin Larson reaches base on a hit-by-pitch.

Tommy Martin replaces Sebastian Holt on the mound for the Black Bears.

Top 7

Luke Gallo throws out Troy Carpenter from across the diamond to cap off the frame. Maine 4, Boston College 3.

Juju Stevens hits an RBI single through the middle. Maine 4, Boston College 3.

The call on the field stands.

Quinn Murphy grounds out to the pitcher, making the second out of the inning, but he challenges the call.

Chris Bear flies out to right field for an RBI, scoring DeAndrade from third base. On the first pitch of Bear's at-bat, DeAndrade advanced to third on a wild pitch. Boston College 3, Maine 3.

Nolan DeAndrade softly taps a bunt into no-mans land, safely placing himself at first and Reynolds at third with zero outs. Sean Hard will come in to pitch for BC.

Chase Hartsell starts the inning by walking Drew Reynolds, who advanced to second on a passed ball from a wild pitch.

Bottom 6

Danny Surowiec flies out to right field, ending the inning. Boston College 3, Maine 2.

Luke Gallo shoots a line drive into shallow left-center field.

Holt throws out Toomey at second base, recording the second out of the inning.

Jack Toomey walks to start the inning.

Sebastian Holt comes in for Thomas Stabley for Maine.

Top 6

Nick Wang makes a phenominal diving play at first to end the inning, another 1-2-3 frame for the Eagles' defense. Boston College 3, Maine 2.

Chase Hartsell starts the inning with back-to-back strikeouts, sitting down Hunter St. Denis and Brody Rasmussen in order.

Bottom 5

Nick Wang flies out to right field. Boston College 3, Maine 2.

Ty Mainolfi smacks an RBI single out to right field to give the Eagles their first lead of the game. The hit scored Roossien from third, and it came off Mainolfi's bat at 109 miles per hour. Boston College 3, Maine 2.

Ty with the RBI single to make it 3-2🦅 pic.twitter.com/LfPa8GJ20H — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

Julio Solier registers an RBI groundout to short, scoring Surowiec. Boston College 2, Maine 2.

Colin Larson bunts down the left side, rounding Surowiec to third and Roossien to second. The small-ball showcase is heating up.

Jace Roossien advances to first with a walk as well, sending Surowiec to second. Roosien reached with a four-pitch walk, in which he fake punted on every pitch.

Danny Surowiec walks to begin the inning.

Top 5

Hartsell pitches out of the jam by inducing a flyout to right-center and striking out Troy Carpenter to finish the inning. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Burnham walks Quinn Murphy, resulting in a pitching change for the Eagles. In comes freshman right-hander Chase Hartsell.

Chris Bear singles up the middle.

Jacob Burnham fans Nolan DeAndre to start the frame.

Bottom 4

The Eagles can't get their bats hot, as Jack Toomey struck out, Carter Hendrickson grounded out, and Luke Gallo flew out. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Top 4

Maine is limited to just 10 pitches by Jacob Burnham. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Bottom 3

The Eagles go down in 1-2-3 fashion with two groundouts and a foul out. Thomas Stabley is up to 3.0 IP with two strikeouts and just one hit surrendered — Nick Wang's RBI double in the bottom of the first. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Top 3

Hunter St. Denis lined out at second, and Juju Stevens was thrown out at first. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Juju Stevens gets the Black Bears on base with a single through third.

Bottom 2

Luke Gallo advanced to second from Thomas Stabley's balk, but the Eagles could not bring the freshman back to home plate. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Luke Gallo reaches first base after getting hit by a pitch to start the frame.

Top 2

Quinn Murphy flies out to end the inning, a much smoother inning for the Eagles than the first. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Jacob Burnham picks up his second strikeout in as many innings, sitting down Chris Bear.

Nolan DeAndrade works a walk, the first free pass issued by Burnham today.

Drew Reynolds flies out to Carter Hendrickson to start the second. Jacob Burnham starting to settle in after traffic on the basepaths in the first inning.

Bottom 1

Carter Hendrickson pops up to Hunter St. Dennis to end the bottom of the first, stranding Nick Wang at second. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Thomas Stabley gets Jack Toomey to strike out swinging on a full count.

Nick Wang doubles to right-center field, drives in Julio Solier. The RBI increases Wang's team-leading total to 38. Maine 2, Boston College 1.

Wang drives in Julio for the first run of the day! pic.twitter.com/IB9OwehQcI — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

Ty Mainolfi grounds out to the shortstop, Solier advances to second after breaking with the pitch.

Julio Solier hit by the first pitch he sees, Eagles get their first base runner of the afternoon.

Top 1

Jacob Burnham limits the damage to two, striking out Rex Hauser to end the top of the first. Maine 2, Boston College 0.

Brody Rasmussen scores Stevens on a sacrifice-fly, Carpenter advances to second. Maine 2, Boston College 0.

Hunter St. Dennis flies out to left for the first out, moves Stevens to third.

Troy Carpenter drives in a run with a single to left. Maine 1, Boston College 0.

Juju Stevens reaches on an infield single.

Quinn Murphy singles to left field to start the afternoon.

Pregame:

The lineup for the Eagles.

A closer look at the scenes from BC's defeat of UVA this past weekend.

The Weekend on 📽️ pic.twitter.com/6OrON8CrMQ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 31, 2026

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears earned a series win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past weekend. Maine lost the first game 10-1, then won the next two 9-5 and 10-6.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win against the Virginia Cavaliers over the weekend, winning the first two games 5-3 and 17-0, but losing the finale 3-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on April 30. Maine beat Boston College 5-4 in 10 innings in Brighton.