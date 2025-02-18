How to Watch: No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs UMass
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team looks to continue its hot start to the season as it returns to Fish Field House in Chestnut Hill, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutewomen on Wednesday afternoon.
So far this season, the Eagles are a perfect 3-0 on the year. Boston College has recorded wins over the No. 16 Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 21-7, the Boston University Terriers 21-6, and most recently a road win over the No. 3 Northwestern Wildcats 13-9 on Saturday afternoon in a rematch of the 2024 national championship.
With the dominant performances, Boston College stayed the top-ranked team in the nation in both the KANE Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll.
The Minutewomen will be looking for their first win of the season. UMass opened its 2025 campaign with a close 12-10 loss against the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday afternoon.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. UMass:
Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Minutewomen
When: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Fish Field House, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, UMass: The Minutewomen suffered a season opening loss to the Dartmouth Big Green 12-10 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles stayed undefeated on the year with a road win over the Northwestern Wildcats 13-9 on Saturday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in last year’s season opener on Feb. 9, 2024. Boston College defeated UMass 20-9.