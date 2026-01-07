Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Alabama Transfer Defensive Back

Boston College football has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal from Alabama transfer defensive back Kameron Howard.

The Eagles made the announcement via social media on Wednesday afternoon.

“Elevating the standard in the secondary,” said Boston College football via X. “Welcome DB, @kamplugg to BC.”

While with the Crimson Tide, Howard played in six games and boasted four total tackles (one solo and three assisted) and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Prior to his time at the Capstone, the Clinton, Md., native spent the 2023 season at Charlotte where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 38 total tackles (21 solo and 17 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two interceptions.

Howard was an unranked prospect from the class of 2023.

He is one of 13 players that Boston College has picked up out of the transfer portal this offseason.

Howard joins former Maryland running back Nolan Ray, former Maryland defensive back Kevyn Humes, former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, former Florida wide receiver Jackson Wade, former Florida State defensive lineman KJ Sampson, former Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, and former Liberty running back Evan Dickens.

The transfer portal window will remain open until Jan. 16.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

