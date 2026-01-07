Boston College Football Lands Commitment From Alabama Transfer Defensive Back
Boston College football has landed another commitment out of the transfer portal from Alabama transfer defensive back Kameron Howard.
The Eagles made the announcement via social media on Wednesday afternoon.
“Elevating the standard in the secondary,” said Boston College football via X. “Welcome DB, @kamplugg to BC.”
While with the Crimson Tide, Howard played in six games and boasted four total tackles (one solo and three assisted) and 0.5 tackles for loss.
Prior to his time at the Capstone, the Clinton, Md., native spent the 2023 season at Charlotte where he appeared in 12 games and recorded 38 total tackles (21 solo and 17 assisted), 0.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended, and two interceptions.
Howard was an unranked prospect from the class of 2023.
He is one of 13 players that Boston College has picked up out of the transfer portal this offseason.
Howard joins former Maryland running back Nolan Ray, former Maryland defensive back Kevyn Humes, former Jacksonville State offensive tackle Reggie Jackson, former UNC wide receiver Javarius Green, former Washington State linebacker Anthony Palano, former Holy Cross long snapper John Owens, former Buffalo EDGE Demetrius Ballard, former Saginaw Valley State quarterback Mason McKenzie, former Florida wide receiver Jackson Wade, former Florida State defensive lineman KJ Sampson, former Michigan State offensive lineman Kristian Phillips, and former Liberty running back Evan Dickens.
The transfer portal window will remain open until Jan. 16.
2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:
- Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland
- Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte
- Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland
- Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty
- Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State
- KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State
- Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida
- Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State
- Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC
- Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State
- Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State
- Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo
- John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1