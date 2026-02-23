How to Watch No. 12 Boston College Women's Lacrosse's Game at FSU

The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (0-3, 0-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team heads to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles (2-3, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the year. So far this season, Boston College has suffered losses to No. 4 Northwestern 20-12 on Feb. 6, No. 8 Notre Dame 12-9 on Feb. 13, and most recently to No. 5 Michigan 10-9 in double overtime on Saturday.

As for the Seminoles, they are looking to snap their three-game losing streak. During the skid, Florida State has suffered losses to Cal 10-9 on Feb. 13, UC Davis 13-6 on Feb. 15, and most recently No. 19 Army 13-7 on Saturday.

Prior to the skid, Florida State opened its 2026 campaign with a pair of wins over Stetson 14-4 on Feb. 6 and Kennesaw State 16-4 on Feb. 9.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams as it is Florida State’s first season as a program. The Seminoles announced the addition of women’s lacrosse as a varsity scholarship sport on Oct. 3, 2023.

The Eagles will see a familiar face on the other side of the field. Former Boston College attacker Rachel Clark is on the Florida State staff as an assistant coach.

Clark played two seasons in Chestnut Hill (2024-25) after transferring from Virginia and totaled 229 points with 184 goals and 45 assists. She holds the program record for most goals in a single season (106) in 2025.

Currently, Boston College and Florida State are two of six teams that have yet to win a conference game this season. The pair join Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and Syracuse.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at FSU:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at noon ET

Where: Seminole Lacrosse Complex, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles suffered a 13-7 loss to the Army Black Knights on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 10-9 double overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.

Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Women's Lacrosse Week 3 Rankings:

Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 3:

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

UNC (16)- 400, 4-0 Stanford- 377, 5-0 Maryland- 369, 4-0 Northwestern- 346, 4-1 Michigan- 316, 3-1 Johns Hopkins- 314, 4-0 Florida- 295, 2-1 Notre Dame- 277, 4-1 Clemson- 262, 3-2 Navy- 252, 4-0 Colorado- 219, 3-0 Boston College- 202, 0-3 Loyola Maryland- 175, 2-2 Yale- 173, 3-0 Syracuse- 170, 0-3 Princeton- 158, 0-1 Penn State- 137, 5-0 Virginia- 124, 2-3 Army- 120, 3-1 Stony Brook- 117, 1-0 Penn- 100, 1-1 Denver- 98, 4-0 Pitt- 89, 3-1 Duke- 51, 2-2 Cornell- 23, 2-1

Also Receiving Votes: Georgetown, James Madison, UAlbany, Richmond, Dartmouth, Temple, Harvard, USC, Virginia Tech

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 3:

(Rank, team)

UNC Stanford Maryland Northwestern Johns Hopkins Michigan Florida Notre Dame Clemson Navy Boston College Syracuse Loyola Maryland Princeton Colorado Yale Penn Stony Brook Denver Penn State Virginia Army Duke Pitt Richmond

Read More: