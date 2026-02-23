How to Watch No. 12 Boston College Women's Lacrosse's Game at FSU
The No. 12 Boston College Eagles (0-3, 0-1 ACC) women’s lacrosse team heads to Tallahassee, Fla., to take on the Florida State Seminoles (2-3, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles are still searching for their first win of the year. So far this season, Boston College has suffered losses to No. 4 Northwestern 20-12 on Feb. 6, No. 8 Notre Dame 12-9 on Feb. 13, and most recently to No. 5 Michigan 10-9 in double overtime on Saturday.
As for the Seminoles, they are looking to snap their three-game losing streak. During the skid, Florida State has suffered losses to Cal 10-9 on Feb. 13, UC Davis 13-6 on Feb. 15, and most recently No. 19 Army 13-7 on Saturday.
Prior to the skid, Florida State opened its 2026 campaign with a pair of wins over Stetson 14-4 on Feb. 6 and Kennesaw State 16-4 on Feb. 9.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams as it is Florida State’s first season as a program. The Seminoles announced the addition of women’s lacrosse as a varsity scholarship sport on Oct. 3, 2023.
The Eagles will see a familiar face on the other side of the field. Former Boston College attacker Rachel Clark is on the Florida State staff as an assistant coach.
Clark played two seasons in Chestnut Hill (2024-25) after transferring from Virginia and totaled 229 points with 184 goals and 45 assists. She holds the program record for most goals in a single season (106) in 2025.
Currently, Boston College and Florida State are two of six teams that have yet to win a conference game this season. The pair join Clemson, Duke, Louisville, and Syracuse.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse at FSU:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Florida State Seminoles
When: Tuesday, Feb. 24 at noon ET
Where: Seminole Lacrosse Complex, Tallahassee, Fla.
TV: ACCNX
Last Outing, Florida State: The Seminoles suffered a 13-7 loss to the Army Black Knights on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 10-9 double overtime loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday in Atlanta, Ga.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Women's Lacrosse Week 3 Rankings:
Inside Lacrosse KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 3:
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- UNC (16)- 400, 4-0
- Stanford- 377, 5-0
- Maryland- 369, 4-0
- Northwestern- 346, 4-1
- Michigan- 316, 3-1
- Johns Hopkins- 314, 4-0
- Florida- 295, 2-1
- Notre Dame- 277, 4-1
- Clemson- 262, 3-2
- Navy- 252, 4-0
- Colorado- 219, 3-0
- Boston College- 202, 0-3
- Loyola Maryland- 175, 2-2
- Yale- 173, 3-0
- Syracuse- 170, 0-3
- Princeton- 158, 0-1
- Penn State- 137, 5-0
- Virginia- 124, 2-3
- Army- 120, 3-1
- Stony Brook- 117, 1-0
- Penn- 100, 1-1
- Denver- 98, 4-0
- Pitt- 89, 3-1
- Duke- 51, 2-2
- Cornell- 23, 2-1
Also Receiving Votes: Georgetown, James Madison, UAlbany, Richmond, Dartmouth, Temple, Harvard, USC, Virginia Tech
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 3:
(Rank, team)
- UNC
- Stanford
- Maryland
- Northwestern
- Johns Hopkins
- Michigan
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Clemson
- Navy
- Boston College
- Syracuse
- Loyola Maryland
- Princeton
- Colorado
- Yale
- Penn
- Stony Brook
- Denver
- Penn State
- Virginia
- Army
- Duke
- Pitt
- Richmond
Read More:
Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1