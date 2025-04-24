BC Bulletin

How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Women's Lacrosse vs No. 3 Stanford in ACC Championship Semifinals

The Eagles continue their run in Charlotte on Friday night.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women's Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The No. 2-seeded Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team continues its run in the 2025 ACC Championship as it takes on the No. 3-seeded Stanford Cardinal in the semifinals on Friday night. 

Both teams earned first round wins to stay alive in the tournament. Boston College defeated No. 7 Virginia 17-7 to make it to the next round while Stanford notched a 15-10 victory over No. 6 Syracuse to secure a spot in the semifinals, both on Wednesday night. 

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this season. Earlier in the year, The Eagles travelled to Stanford, Calif., and defeated the Cardinal 17-9 on March 22. 

The winner of the contest will take on either No. 1 UNC or No. 5 Clemson in the championship game on Sunday afternoon. The pair will square off prior to Boston College and Stanford at 5 p.m. ET.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs. Stanford: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal

When: Friday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, N.C 

TV: ACC Network

Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal defeated the Syracuse Orange 15-10 in the opening round of the tournament on Wednesday night. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a win over the Virginia Cavaliers 17-7 in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was earlier in the year on March 22. Boston College beat Stanford 17-9 on the road.

Full Bracket

2025 ACC Women's LAX Bracket Semifinals. Photo Credit theACC.com
theACC.com

