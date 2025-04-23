No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Defeats No. 7 Virginia in First Round of 2025 ACC Championship
The No. 2-seeded Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team defeated the No. 7-seeded Virginia Cavaliers 17-7 in the first round of the 2025 ACC Championship on Wednesday night.
Boston College’s Mia Mascone tacked on the first goal of the day with 13:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
Virginia tallied two straight goals by Devon Gogerty and Addi Foster to take an early 2-1 lead in the first five minutes of the contest.
The Cavaliers held onto their slight advantage until Eagles attacker Rachel Clark tied up the contest at 2 in the final six seconds of the first quarter.
Boston College started to find its rhythm in the second, outscoring Virginia 8-2 in the frame.
Kylee Colbert gave Boston College the lead with 13:42 to go in the half, however Virginia responded less than two minutes later with a score by Nicole Cruthirds to tie up the game at 3.
Clark put the Eagles back in front 4-3 with 11:30 to go in the half and they never looked back.
Boston College scored four unanswered goals to make the score 7-3 and give itself some support. Joining Clark in scoring during the stretch was Emma LoPinto, Molly Driscoll, and Mckenna Davis.
Virginia tacked on a goal with 5:32 left in the quarter by Jenna Dinardo to cut into its deficit 7-4, but the Eagles responded with three straight goals from Clark, LoPinto, and Mascone to give themselves the 10-4 lead heading into halftime.
Boston College continued to stay hot in the third quarter adding four more scores to the board which extended its lead 14-4.
The Eagles saw goals from Colbert, LoPinto, Clark, and Mascone in the frame and also held the Cavaliers scoreless.
In the final 15 minutes of play, both teams recorded three goals apiece. Virginia had scores from Madison Alaimo, Katie Campel, and Dinardo while Boston College recorded two goals by Clark and one by Devon Russell to secure the 17-7 win.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce notched 14 saves and a .667 save percentage.
Next up, Boston College will play either Stanford or Syracuse in the semifinals on Friday night.