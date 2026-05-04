Where Boston College Baseball is Ranked After Week 12

Last week, Boston College baseball went 2-2 in its slate of games.

The Eagles picked up a 7-6 road win over UMass Lowell on Tuesday night and lost its series at Clemson over the weekend, winning the first game 8-4 on Friday and dropping the final two games 14-4 in seven innings on Saturday and 4-3 on Sunday.

With the record, the Eagles fell two spots to No. 22 in this week’s D1Baseball rankings and seven spots to No. 21 in this week’s Baseball America rankings.

The two outlets had slightly different top five teams this week. D1Baseball has UCLA as the top team in the nation, followed by UNC at No. 2, Georgia Tech at No. 3, Texas at No. 4, and Georgia at No. 5.

Baseball America has UCLA at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, Georgia Tech at No. 4, and Auburn at No. 5.

Five ACC teams made the rankings this week. Joining UNC, Georgia Tech, and Boston College in both rankings is Florida State. Virginia is ranked in D1Baseball’s Top 25 at No. 23, but is unranked in Baseball America.

D1Baseball did not have a new team join the rankings this week, however Baseball America had three new entries with Oregon at No. 23, Jacksonville State at No. 24, and Oklahoma State at No. 25.

As for the other rankings, Boston College came in at No. 18 in Perfect Game. USA Today’s rankings and NCBWA’s rankings will come out later in the day.

This week, the Eagles do not have a midweek, but return to Harrington Athletics Village to take on NJIT for a three-game series starting with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Below are the full rankings for this week.

D1Baseball Top 25- Week 12

(ranking, team, record)

UCLA, 43-4 UNC, 37-9 Georgia Tech, 39-8 Texas, 35-10 Georgia, 38-11 Auburn, 32-14 Kansas, 37-11 Coastal Carolina, 33-14 Texas A&M, 35-10 Oregon State, 36-11 Mississippi State, 36-12 Southern Miss, 34-14 Oregon, 35-12 Florida State, 33-14 West Virginia, 31-12 Arizona State, 33-15 Arkansas, 32-17 USC, 37-12 Alabama, 32-16 Ole Miss, 32-17 Florida, 31-17 Boston College, 35-16 Virginia, 32-16 Oklahoma, 30-16 Nebraska, 34-14

Baseball America Rankings- Week 12

(ranking, team)

UCLA UNC Texas Georgia Tech Auburn Georgia Oregon State Coastal Carolina Kansas Mississippi State Texas A&M Southern Miss Florida Arkansas Florida State Oklahoma USC West Virginia Arizona State Cincinnati Boston College Alabama Oregon Jacksonville State Oklahoma State

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