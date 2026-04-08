How to Watch No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Game Against Dartmouth

The No. 23 Boston College Eagles (23-11, 9-6 ACC) baseball team plays its second midweek game of the week as it hosts the Dartmouth Big Green (6-15, 3-6 IVY) on Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off an 11-1 run-rule win over UMass in eight innings on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Beanpot.

Boston College’s success was highlighted by a five-run first inning that saw RBIs from Jack Toomey and Luke Gallo as well as Gallo and Nick Wang scoring on wild pitches. Carter Hendrickson ended the game in the eighth on a two-RBI single.

The Big Green is coming off a series loss to Cornell over the weekend. Cornell won the first two games of the series 8-1 on Friday afternoon and 4-2 on Saturday afternoon, however Dartmouth won the finale 15-0 in the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday to avoid being swept.

This will be the only meeting between the two teams this season. In last year’s game, Boston College run-ruled Dartmouth 12-2 in eight innings on April 9, 2025, in Hanover, N.H.

The contest marks the second of an 11-game home stand for the Eagles. After Dartmouth, Boston College hosts Virginia Tech for a three-game series this weekend, then takes on either Northeastern or Harvard in the Beanpot championship on Tuesday, UConn next Wednesday, hosts Duke from April 17-19, and wraps up the stretch against Maine on Tuesday, April 21.

Dartmouth plays its final game of a five-game road trip. After Boston College, the Big Green hosts Brown for a three-game set on Saturday and Sunday.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Dartmouth:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Dartmouth Big Green

When: Wednesday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Dartmouth: The Big Green split its doubleheader against the Cornell Big Red on Saturday afternoon. Dartmouth lost the first game 4-2 and won the second game 15-0 to avoid being swept.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 11-1 win over the UMass Minutemen in eight innings on Tuesday evening in the first round of the Beanpot.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on April 9, 2025. Boston College defeated Dartmouth 12-2 in eight innings in Hanover, N.H.