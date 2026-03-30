How to Watch No. 22 Boston College Baseball's Midweek Matchup With Maine

The No. 22 Boston College Eagles (20-9, 8-4 ACC) baseball team concludes its home stand against the Maine Black Bears (5-20, 3-3 AE) on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles are coming off a series win over No. 10 Virginia this past weekend. Boston College won the opening game of the series 5-3 on Friday and 17-0 on Saturday. BC lost the finale 3-1 on Sunday.

Maine is also coming off a series win over UMass Lowell over the weekend. The Black Bears suffered a loss in the opening game of the set 10-1 on Friday, but took the next two games 9-5 on Saturday and 10-6 on Sunday to win the series.

Boston College and Maine met one time last year on April 30, 2025, at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. In the contest, Maine defeated Boston College 5-4 in 10 innings.

The Eagles hold an 11-17 all-time record over the Black Bears which includes an 11-14 mark at home.

Right-handed pitcher Drew Grumbles (1-0, 2.20 ERA) is expected to be the starter for the midweek matchup. In his five starts this season, Grumbles has pitched 16.1 innings and allowed 10 hits, five runs (four earned), walked seven batters, and struck out 13.

This will be the first of two games between the two teams this season. The next one will be on Tuesday, April 21 at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.

After this game, Boston College will travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., to play a three-game series against No. 6 UNC from Thursday to Saturday.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston College Baseball vs. Maine:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Maine Black Bears

When: Tuesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Maine: The Black Bears earned a series win over the UMass Lowell River Hawks this past weekend. Maine lost the first game 10-1, then won the next two 9-5 and 10-6.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a series win over the Virginia Cavaliers over the weekend, winning the first two games 5-3 and 17-0, but losing the finale 3-1.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last year on April 30. Maine beat Boston College 5-4 in 10 innings in Brighton.