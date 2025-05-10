BC Bulletin

Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at UMass Lowell (Game 1)

The Eagles start a two-game set with the River Hawks on Saturday. 

Kim Rankin

The Boston College Eagles baseball team starts a two-game set with the UMass Lowell River Hawks at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass., on Saturday afternoon.

Boston College (23-26, 10-17 ACC) is looking to build some momentum prior to the team’s regular season finale at Cal and the ACC Tournament after suffering two straight series losses to Miami and Stanford. 

Last weekend, the Eagles dropped their opening game to Stanford 2-0, then forced a rubber match after taking the middle game 6-2. The team lost the finale 11-7 to hand the Cardinal the series. 

UMass Lowell (17-30, 8-13 AE) is looking to get back in the win column and snap a four-game losing streak. 

The skid for the River Hawks started by getting swept to UAlbany 6-1, 12-9, and 7-2 in a series from May 2-4. Their woes continued into midweek play with their contest against UMass which was slated for Tuesday being canceled and suffering a defeat to Northeastern 9-3 on Wednesday. 

This will be the third time the two teams have met this year. Boston College leads the season series 2-0 with a 3-1 win on April 8 and 5-4 win on April 23, both at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass. 

The game will be streamed on America East TV.

Projected Starting Lineups

Boston College’s Starting Lineup:

UMass Lowell’s Starting Lineup:

3B Patrick Roche

3B Brandon Fish

CF Josiah Ragsdale

1B Conor Kelly

RF Jack Toomey

CF Alex Luccini

C Gunnar Johnson

RF Carlos Martinez

DH Kyle Wolff

DH Scott Donahue

1B Esteban Garcia

LF River Hart

2B Vince Cimini

2B Rowan Masse

LF Adam Magpoc

C Jake Fitzgibbons

SS Sam McNulty

SS Brayden Cali

Live Updates

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top]. 

Pregame

  • UMass Lowell is celebrating Senior Day.
  • First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET

