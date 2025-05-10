Live Blog: Boston College Baseball at UMass Lowell (Game 1)
The Boston College Eagles baseball team starts a two-game set with the UMass Lowell River Hawks at LeLacheur Park in Lowell, Mass., on Saturday afternoon.
Boston College (23-26, 10-17 ACC) is looking to build some momentum prior to the team’s regular season finale at Cal and the ACC Tournament after suffering two straight series losses to Miami and Stanford.
Last weekend, the Eagles dropped their opening game to Stanford 2-0, then forced a rubber match after taking the middle game 6-2. The team lost the finale 11-7 to hand the Cardinal the series.
UMass Lowell (17-30, 8-13 AE) is looking to get back in the win column and snap a four-game losing streak.
The skid for the River Hawks started by getting swept to UAlbany 6-1, 12-9, and 7-2 in a series from May 2-4. Their woes continued into midweek play with their contest against UMass which was slated for Tuesday being canceled and suffering a defeat to Northeastern 9-3 on Wednesday.
This will be the third time the two teams have met this year. Boston College leads the season series 2-0 with a 3-1 win on April 8 and 5-4 win on April 23, both at Harrington Athletics Village in Brighton, Mass.
The game will be streamed on America East TV.
Projected Starting Lineups
Boston College’s Starting Lineup:
UMass Lowell’s Starting Lineup:
3B Patrick Roche
3B Brandon Fish
CF Josiah Ragsdale
1B Conor Kelly
RF Jack Toomey
CF Alex Luccini
C Gunnar Johnson
RF Carlos Martinez
DH Kyle Wolff
DH Scott Donahue
1B Esteban Garcia
LF River Hart
2B Vince Cimini
2B Rowan Masse
LF Adam Magpoc
C Jake Fitzgibbons
SS Sam McNulty
SS Brayden Cali
Live Updates
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- UMass Lowell is celebrating Senior Day.
- First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET