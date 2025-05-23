Live Blog: No. 14 Boston College vs No. 3 North Carolina at ACC Tournament
The Boston College Eagles baseball program looks for a third win in four days in Durham as they square off against 3-seed North Carolina Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.
The 14-seed Eagles upset 11-seed Notre Dame on Tuesday 5-4 in 10 innings. Boston College followed that with a second upset, defeating 6-seed Virginia 12-8.
Boston College dropped two games at home to the Tar Heels in March, losing 5-1 and 10-0 but were able to avoid a sweep by winning the Saturday contest 3-2.
Starting Lineups
Boston College
North Carolina
1. CF - Josiah Ragsdale
1. CF - Kane Kepley
2. 3B - Patrick Roche
2. 2B - Jackson Van De Brake
3. RF - Jack Toomey
3. C - Luke Stevenson
4. DH - Kyle Wolff
4. 3B - Gavin Gallaher
5. 1B - Esteban Garcia
5. 1B - Hunter Stokely
6. 2B - Vince Cimini
6. SS - Alex Madera
7. LF - Adam Magpoc
7. RF - Tyson Bass
8. C - Beck Milner
8. DH - Sawyer Black
9. SS - Sam McNulty
9. LF - Carter French
Live Blog
Be sure to refresh your browser for live updates from the ACC Tournament quarterfinal matchup between Boston College and North Carolina. The most recent updates will appear at the top.
Final Score: North Carolina 7, Boston College 2
Top 9 - Boston College Batting
- Kyle Wolff flies out to shallow centerfield to end the game.
- Jack Toomey grounded out on a dribbler back to the mound and the Eagles are almost out of chances.
- Patrick Roche grounds out to the second baseman to open the inning.
- The Eagles are down to its last three outs, needing five runs to extend the game or its season is over.
Bottom 8 - North Carolina Batting
- Luke Stevenson breaks the game wide open for North Carolina. The sophomore smashes his 17th home run deep over the centerfield wall for a two-run blast. North Carolina 7-2.
- Jackson Van De Brake draws his third walk of the night to get a North Carolina runner on first base with two outs in the inning. Schaefer put the first two batters away cleanly but Van De Brake has caused trouble throughout the night. He's been on board five times tonight with three walks and two hits and has two RBIs to his name.
Mid 8: North Carolina 5-2
Top 8 - Boston College Batting
- McDuffie came out of the bullpen dealing, getting a called strike three on another slider as Josiah Ragsdale is frozen in the batter's box.
- McDuffie gets Beck Milner and Sam McNulty to bite on sliders, striking out the first two batters he faces to open the eighth inning.
- North Carolina's Walker McDuffie enters the game in relief for Jake Knapp. Knapp finishes with seven innings of work, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and no walks.
Bottom 7 - North Carolina Batting
- North Carolina used five hits, three walks, a passed ball an error and a hit batter to score five runs to take the lead in the bottom of the seventh as Boston College's relief pitchers squandered A.J. Colarusso's impressive start.
- Sowers singled for another North Carolina run but Boston College was able to throw Hunter Stokely out at home to end the inning. North Carolina 5-2.
- Boston College finds the second out of the inning as Tyson Bass popped out to the shortstop. The bases are still loaded for freshman pinch-hitter Lee Sowers.
- Peter Schaefer enters the game in place of John Kwiatkowski. It's the fifth pitcher the Eagles have turned to this inning as they look to escape without further damage. North Carolina's mustered two hits, but taken three walks and a hit batter to take the lead.
- Boston College just can't stop the bleeding as Kwiatkowski hits Hunter Stokely for a free pass. Alex Madera followed up with a grounder to Esteban Garcia for what should have been a double play. However, Garcia fumbled the ground ball and everyone is safe with the bases loaded again.
- Luke Stevenson keeps the rally going with a single through the second base side of the infield. Garcia had a chance at it but couldn't make a play. Van De Brake comes in to score and the Tar Heels take a 4-2 lead.
- Kwiatkowski throws an errant slider for a wild pitch and Kepley scores from home giving North Carolina the lead. The Tar Heels have a man on third with no outs as they try to seize control. North Carolina 3-2.
- Van De Brake lines a double into right field to bring in Hargett and Kepley. The 2 RBIs tie the game and gives North Carolina runners on second and third with no outs. Boston College pulls Howanitz in favor of John Kwiatkowski. North Carolina 2-2.
- Dylan Howanitz enters the game with the bases loaded, trying to keep North Carolina from overtaking a 2-0 lead.
- Ogden walks Kane Kepley. Three straight walks to open the inning for the Tar Heels. Jackson Van De Brake steps up with no outs in the inning, but Ogden is being pulled for Dylan Howanitz.
- Ogden walks Carter French to put two men on with no outs for North Carolina. Leadoff man Kane Kepley steps into the batter's box representing the go-ahead run for the Tar Heels.
- JD Ogden enters the game in relief. The senior's pitched 42 innings this season, striking out 41 batters and walking 23.
- A.J. Colarusso walks pinch hitter Perry Hargett and that will end his day. The junior leaves the game with a 2-0 lead and is responsible for Hargett on first. He leaves to a standing ovation as the crowd on both the Boston College and North Carolina sides appreciate the gutsy effort.
Top 7 - Boston College Batting
- Jake Knapp has now retired 10 Boston College batters in a row as it's his third straight quick inning. Boston College still clings to a 2-0 lead and it appears Colarusso is coming back out for more work.
Bottom 6 - North Carolina Batting
- Bass grounds out to the shortstop to end the inning. Surely that's the last we see out of A.J. Colarusso? What a monumental effort so far on short rest. Colarusso is through six innings with nine strikeouts, giving up no runs on five hits with three walks on 103 pitches.
- Just as it seems like Colarusso is running out of gas, he strikes out another Carolina batter. The junior is up to nine strikeouts on the evening. Tyson Bass steps into the batter's box with two outs representing the tying run.
- Hunter Stokely smashes North Carolina's first extra base hit of the game for a double. Colarusso is still grinding away on the mound, but the Tar Heels look to be zeroing in on him a bit.
- Colarusso strikes out Gavin Gallaher to open the inning. It's the second straight boarder line strike-three call but it keeps the base paths clear.
- A.J. Colarusso comes out of the dugout for another inning. The Eagles pitcher is up to 158 pitches in his two appearances in the ACC Tournament.
Top 6 - Boston College Batting
- Boston College goes down in order as the ACC Pitcher of the Year Jake Knapp has his second straight quick inning.
Bottom 5- North Carolina Batting
- Colarusso is now up to 86 pitches thrown with seven strikeouts in his five innnings of work. Will Boston College bring in a reliever or keep riding the junior into the sixth inning?
- Stevenson works into a loaded count but causes some controversy as he wasn't in the batter's box in time. Stevenson called time ahead of the expiring clock and Colarusso responds by sending a fast ball by him for the third strike on the next pitch. North Carolina leaves the bases loaded as Boston College clings to a 2-0 lead.
- Colarusso stays in to face off against North Carolina's best home run hitter in Luke Stevenson. The bases are loaded with two outs. Boston College leads 2-0.
- Colarusso walks Jackson Van De Brake to load the bases with two outs. Boston College now weighs if they'll pull Colarusso or let him try to get out of the jam himself.
- Kane Kepley dribbles a single through the middle of the infield to put runners on the corners. Boston College challenges if Kepley touched second base but it appears the leadoff runner did.
- Carter French found an opening in Boston College's defensive shift for a two-out single, brining the tying run to the plate in Kane Kepley.
- The junior continues to deal striking out Sawyer Black for his sixth strikeout of the game.
- Colarusso returns to the mound for anther frame as the Eagles are in win or go home mode. The lefty strikes out Tyson Bass on five pitches to open the inning.
Top 5 - Boston College Batting
- Jake Knapp sends the Eagles down in order for his first smooth inning since the second frame.
Bottom 4 - North Carolina Batting
- Colarusso forced Alex Madera into a popup to end the inning and keep Carolina scoreless. He was almost pulled after walking Gallaher but rebounded nicely to end the inning. Colarusso is up to 57 pitches after throwing 72 on Tuesday.
- Colarusso bounced back from the walk by striking out Hunter Stokely on three pitches. Van De Brake steals third to put runners on the corners with two outs for North Carolina.
- Luke Stevenson popped out to first for the first out in the inning, but Colarusso walks Gavin Gallaher to put Tar Heels on first and second with just one out.
- Jackson Van De Brake leads off the inning with a single just over the short stop's hands. A Colarusso wild pitch advances him to second, giving Carolina its first runner in scoring position tonight.
Top 4 - Boston College Batting
- Jake Knapp got two quick outs as Kyle Wolff popped out and Esteban Garcia grounded out but Vince Cimini extends the inning with a two-out bloop hit. Boston College now has four two-out hits tonight as they look to keep the season going.
- Adam Magpoc grounded out to the shortstop to end the inning, stranding Cimini, but Boston College still clings to a 2-0 lead.
Bottom 3 - North Carolina Batting
- Boston College third baseman Patrick Roche makes a diving catch on a line drive by Kane Kepley to end the inning and keep North Carolina scoreless. Kepley's could've had a double if not for Roche's quick reflexes.
- Colarusso opens the third inning with a three-pitch strikeout, going right after Carter Black for the first out.
Top 3 - Boston College Batting
- Boston College added another run as Jack Toomey singled into the outfield. Roche scored from second but Toomey was thrown out at second base to end the inning. Aggressive Eagles base running gives Boston College a 2-0 lead.
- Josiah Ragsdale hit a two-out single into left field for his second hit of the game. Patrick Roche smoked a double off the left field wall on the first pitch he saw, scoring Ragsdale from first. 1-0 Boston College.
Bottom 2 - North Carolina Batting
- Tyson Bass gets North Carolina its first hit of the night, ripping a two-out single into left field. Boston College catcher Beck Milner caught him trying to steal second to end the inning.
Both teams have now broken the seal with a hit, but the game remains scoreless after two innings.
Top 2 - Boston College Batting
- ACC Pitcher of the Year Jake Knapp retires Boston College in order, striking out Esteban Garcia and Adam Magpoc in the process.
Bottom 1 - North Carolina Batting
- Colarusso bounces back from his four-pitch walk to Van De Brake by striking out Luke Stevenson and Gavin Gallaher to end the inning. 0-0 score after the first inning.
- Colarusso forced Kane Kepley into a one-pitch strikeout, but walked Jackson Van De Brake on four pitches to give North Carolina a free pass for its first baserunner.
- A.J. Colarusso takes the mound for Boston College for his second start in the ACC Tournament. He went four innings against Notre Dame on Tuesday, giving up three runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Colarusso pitched 6.1 innings against North Carolina in March, giving up three runs on five hits with three strikeouts.
Top 1 - Boston College Batting
- Josiah Ragsdale gets the inning started with a leadoff single. Jake Knapp hit Patrick Roche by a pitch after a long at-bat to get two Eagles on with no outs, but Jack Toomey popped out to third and Kyle Wolff grounded into a double play, squandering a strong start for Boston College.