Three Transfer Prospects Schedule Visits With Boston College
The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Friday and players that are looking for new programs to play for are scheduling visits and receiving offers.
Boston College has been active on the first day of the portal window and has scheduled three visits with transfer prospects.
One of those players is Tarleton State transfer running back Tre Page III, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.
In 2025, Page III appeared in nine games for Tarleton State and recorded 112 rush attempts for 839 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 29 yards. In 2024, he played in a pair of games and caught one reception for 16 yards.
This past season, Tarleton State went 12-2 overall which included a 7-1 mark in conference (UAC) play, was named UAC Co-Champions, and appeared in the FCS Playoffs where it lost to Villanova in the quarterfinals 26-21.
The Eagles have also scheduled a visit for Harvard transfer safety Ty Bartrum, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.
Bartrum spent four seasons with the Crimson, but only took the field in three. During that time frame, he saw time in 31 games and tallied 244 total tackles (111 solo and 133 assisted), eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 13 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pick six.
In 2025, he had the second-most tackles (83) and the most forced fumbles (2) among the team.
Liberty transfer running back Evan Dickens will visit Chestnut Hill on Jan. 4 as well, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Matt Zenitz, and Cody Nagel.
Dickens played at Liberty for one season after transferring from Georgia Tech. In 2025, he played in 11 games for the Flames and had 229 rush attempts for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.
The transfer portal has one window this year and will be open until Jan. 16.
2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:
- TE Ty Lockwood
- DB Ashton McShane
- LB Daveon “Bam Crouch
- DL Edwin Kolenge
- WR Reed Harris
- RB Turbo Richard
- TE Stevie Amar Jr.
- WR Cedric Lott Jr.
- DL Ty Clemons
- OL Jack Funke
- WR/RB Datrell Jones
- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.
- QB Dylan Lonergan
- DL Sterling Sanders
- OL Jadon Lafontant
- WR Nate Johnson III
- OL Eryx Daugherty
- DE Jayden Fry
- DB Omarion Davis
- TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24)
- LB Tim Hays
- DB Omar Thornton
- WR Semaj Fleming
- QB Shaker Reisig
- LB Bryce Steele
