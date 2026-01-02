Three Transfer Prospects Schedule Visits With Boston College

The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Friday and players that are looking for new programs to play for are scheduling visits and receiving offers.

Boston College has been active on the first day of the portal window and has scheduled three visits with transfer prospects.

One of those players is Tarleton State transfer running back Tre Page III, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer.

Tarleton State transfer running back Tre Page III has scheduled visits to Boston College and Wake Forest



The 5-foot-9, 180-pound redshirt freshman rushed for 839 yards and seven touchdowns on 112 carries this season.

In 2025, Page III appeared in nine games for Tarleton State and recorded 112 rush attempts for 839 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 29 yards. In 2024, he played in a pair of games and caught one reception for 16 yards.

This past season, Tarleton State went 12-2 overall which included a 7-1 mark in conference (UAC) play, was named UAC Co-Champions, and appeared in the FCS Playoffs where it lost to Villanova in the quarterfinals 26-21.

The Eagles have also scheduled a visit for Harvard transfer safety Ty Bartrum, according to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu.

Harvard safety transfer Ty Bartrum has visits set with Boston College and UCF. All Ivy League performer with 244 career tackles.



All Ivy League performer with 244 career tackles.https://t.co/Gw7ShVoY5D pic.twitter.com/T9Ricg5CmC — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 2, 2026

Bartrum spent four seasons with the Crimson, but only took the field in three. During that time frame, he saw time in 31 games and tallied 244 total tackles (111 solo and 133 assisted), eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 13 passes defended, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pick six.

In 2025, he had the second-most tackles (83) and the most forced fumbles (2) among the team.

Liberty transfer running back Evan Dickens will visit Chestnut Hill on Jan. 4 as well, according to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Matt Zenitz, and Cody Nagel.

Liberty running back Evan Dickens has set the following visits:



North Carolina (Jan. 2)

Boston College (Jan. 4) https://t.co/55K6Q7Js0w — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 2, 2026

Dickens played at Liberty for one season after transferring from Georgia Tech. In 2025, he played in 11 games for the Flames and had 229 rush attempts for 1,339 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The transfer portal has one window this year and will be open until Jan. 16.

2025 Boston College Football Transfer Portal Losses:

TE Ty Lockwood DB Ashton McShane LB Daveon “Bam Crouch DL Edwin Kolenge WR Reed Harris RB Turbo Richard TE Stevie Amar Jr. WR Cedric Lott Jr. DL Ty Clemons OL Jack Funke WR/RB Datrell Jones LB Jason Hewlett Jr. QB Dylan Lonergan DL Sterling Sanders OL Jadon Lafontant WR Nate Johnson III OL Eryx Daugherty DE Jayden Fry DB Omarion Davis TE Matt Ragan (former player, 2022-24) LB Tim Hays DB Omar Thornton WR Semaj Fleming QB Shaker Reisig LB Bryce Steele

