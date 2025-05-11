Live Blog: No. 2 Boston College Women’s Lacrosse vs Stony Brook in NCAA Tournament
The No. 2 Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team starts road to repeat as national champions with a second round matchup against the Stony Brook Seawolves.
The Eagles earned the No. 2 overall seed after solidifying a 17-2 overall record, an 8-1 mark in conference play during the regular season, and making it to the ACC Championship game where they lost to UNC 14-12.
As for Stony Brook, it earned an 11-8 win over Loyola Maryland in the first round of the tournament on Friday to secure the matchup with Boston College.
This will be the first time this season the two teams have played against each other and the sixth time overall. Boston College leads the all-time series 4-1.
The winner of this game will play either No. 7 Yale or Syracuse in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals on May 15.
Live Blog
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- Face off is set for noon ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stony Brook Seawolves
When: Sunday, May 11 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPN+
Last Outing, Stony Brook: The Seawolves earned an 11-8 win over Loyola Maryland in the first round of the tournament on Friday evening.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 14-12 loss to the UNC Tar Heels in the ACC Championship title game on April 27.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on May 19, 2018, in Newton, Mass., in the NCAA Quarterfinals. Boston College defeated Stony Brook 12-11.