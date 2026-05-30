Live Updates for Boston College Baseball's Elimination Game vs. LIU in Athens Regional

At 12 p.m. ET, Boston College baseball will take on Long Island in Game 3 of the 2026 Athens Regional. It will be the first elimination game of the Regional, as the loser of the matchup will be sent home for good.

On Friday, in Game 1 of the Regional against third-seed Liberty, the second-seeded Eagles (36-22, 17-13 ACC) fumbled a 3-2 lead heading into the final inning, allowing the Flames to score two runs in the top of the ninth and claim a 4-3 victory.

After a rain delay postponed Game 2 to the following day, top-seeded Georgia — the No. 3 overall seed in the nation — finished its battering of the fourth-seeded Sharks (30-22, 26-7 Northeast) by a final score of 18-2 Saturday morning.

Following BC’s bout with LIU, the Bulldogs will take on Liberty at 5 p.m. for a spot in the Regional final, and the loser of that game will then play the winner of the previous one to determine the other team in the final.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (4-4, 4.70 ERA) is getting the start for Boston College, while Long Island is going with right-handed pitcher Justin DeCastro (7-2, 6.09 ERA).

Here are the live updates for Saturday’s elimination game between the Eagles and the Sharks:

Live Updates:

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FINAL: Boston College 8, Long Island 4.

B9

Noah Sorensen strikes out swinging.

Matthew McGurk grounds out to third.

Jake Kelleher grounds out to short.

Joseph Durso smacks a leadoff double to right field. Kyle Kipp has stayed in the game to close this one out for BC, which is 27-1 this year after leading after the eighth inning.

T9

Luke Gallo flies out to center. Boston College 8, Long Island 4.

Jack Toomey walks.

Nick Wang grounds out.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out.

B8

Cord Dobrinski strikes out looking.

Nick Matson strikes out looking at a fastball.

Hartsell is being pulled from the mound. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Kipp (2-3, 5.30 ERA) will take his place with LIU runners on first and second and one out on the board.

Mike Polubinski draws a full-count walk. Fairchild moves to second.

Elijah Fairchild singles to left field, prompting Todd Interdonato to pull Tyler Mudd from the mound. Right-handed pitcher Chase Hartsell (3-0, 5.74 ERA) makes his way into the game, and if Fairchild scores, the run will belong to Mudd.

Ryan Rivera sends a three-run shot over the left-field wall, decreasing the Sharks' deficit to four. Boston College 8, Long Island 4.

Noah Sorensen rips a single to center, advancing Kelleher to third.

Matthew McGurk flies out.

Jake Kelleher knocks a double to right-center.

BC makes a pair of position changes, putting Ben Williams in center field and swapping out Carter Hendrickson for Colin Larson in left field.

T8

Julio Solier flies out. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

Carter Hendrickson grounds out.

Ben Williams strikes out looking.

B7

Joseph Durso pops out. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

After a challenge by BC head coach Todd Interdonato, the umpires found that Dobrinski leaned into the pitch, resulting in a 10th strikeout for Mudd. Polubisnki is sent back to first.

Mudd plunks Cord Dobrinski, advancing Polubinski to second.

Tyler Mudd fans Nick Matson for his ninth strikeout of the game, which sets a new career-high for the graduate student.

Mike Polubinski singles up the middle.

T7

Gunnar Johnson grounds out. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

Kyle Wolff draws a walk.

Luke Gallo strikes out looking on a curveball down in the zone.

Jack Toomey flies out.

Right-handed pitcher Alex Jankowski (4-1, 3.03 ERA) takes the mound in relief of Torin Kassebaum for the Sharks.

B6

Elijah Fairchild strikes out looking. Mudd matches his career-high with eight strikeouts, five of which came in the last two frames alone. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

Ryan Rivera reaches on a fielder's choice. Sorenson was thrown out at second.

Noah Sorenson reaches on a fielding error by Luke Gallo.

Matthew McGurk strikes out looking. Tyler Mudd has now fanned five of the last six batters he's faced.

T6

Nick Wang flies out. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

Ty Mainolfi advances Solier to third with a sacrifice flyout to center.

Julio Solier lifts a double to left-center.

Carter Hendrickson strikes out swinging.

B5

Jake Kelleher strikes out swinging.

Joseph Durso crushes a homer to left field. It has also started to rain hard at Foley Field. Boston College 8, Long Island 1.

Cord Dobrinski strikes out swinging.

Nick Matson strikes out swinging.

T5

Ben Williams strikes out looking.

Gunnar Johnson singles through the middle.

Kyle Wolff flies out.

Luke Gallo fouls out.

On the first pitch of Kassebaum's relief appearance, Jack Toomey crushed a homer over the right-field fence. Boston College 8, Long Island 0.

Left-handed pitcher Torin Kassebaum (3-3, 5.94 ERA) takes the mound for LIU's starter, Justin DeCastro. DeCastro's final line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB.

B4

Mike Polubinski strikes out swinging on a low slider. Tyler Mudd only had to throw nine pitches to get out of the inning. Boston College 7, Long Island 0.

Elijah Fairchild grounds out.

Ryan Rivera lines out.

T4

Nick Wang pops out.

Mainolfi lines a two-RBI single to left-center. Boston College 7, Long Island 0.

Two-run single for Ty!



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/fmrJyH6Roj — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 30, 2026

Julio Solier wears a pitch off his back, plating Wolff from third. The bases are loaded once again for Ty Mainolfi. Boston College 5, Long Island 0.

Carter Hendrickson smacks a hard grounder to third for an infield single, juicing the bases.

Ben Williams draws a walk, advancing Wolff to second.

Gunnar Johnson flies out.

Kyle Wolff singles to left field.

Luke Gallo lines out.

B3

Noah Sorenson reaches first on a fielder's choice, but Kelleher is thrown out at second. Boston College 4, Long Island 0.

Matthew McGurk pops out.

Jake Kelleher singles to left-center for the Sharks' first hit of the game.

Joseph Durso lines out.

T3

Jack Toomey lines out to left field. Boston College 4, Long Island 0.

Nick Wang pops out.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out.

B2

Cord Dobrinski strikes out swinging on a high fastball, making it the end of a second straight 1-2-3 frame. Boston College 4, Long Island 0.

Nick Matson strikes out looking on a slider. It marks Tyler Mudd's first strikeout of the game.

Mike Polubinski grounds out.

T2

Julio Solier flies out to center.

Carter Hendrickson blasts a two-run homer over the left-field wall, snapping an 0-for-15 streak at the plate for the graduate outfielder. Boston College 4, Long Island 0.

That’ll be ✌️ homers for Carter this year pic.twitter.com/GccOfwwTeQ — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 30, 2026

Ben Williams executes a safety squeeze perfectly to score Gallo from third. Boston College 2, Long Island 0.

Gunnar Johnson advances both runners, Gallo to third and Wolff to second, with a sacrifice bunt. This is BC's style of play at its finest.

Kyle Wolff advances Gallo to second with a single to left field.

Luke Gallo draws a leadoff walk.

B1

Elijah Fairchild lines out to short. Boston College 1, Long Island 0.

Ryan Rivera flies out to right field.

Noah Sorenson grounds out with a blooper to the mound.

T1

After a challenge by the Sharks, Nick Wang was called out at first on the previous play.

Jack Toomey flies out to center field.

Nick Wang's RBI single plates Solier. Boston College 1, Long Island 0.

Ty Mainolfi advances Solier to third with a sacrifice bunt.

Julio Solier clobbers a leadoff double to center field, which popped out of Nick Matson's glove at the wall.

Pregame

First pitch at Foley Field is still on-time and scheduled for noon ET.

Our game against LIU will be at noon on ESPN+ https://t.co/E1TU3bjmTt — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 30, 2026

How to Watch Boston College vs. Long Island in Game 3 of Athens Regional:

What: Athens Regional Game 3

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Saturday, May 30 at noon ET

TV: ESPN+

Last Outing, Long Island: The Sharks suffered a loss to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 18-2 in Game 2 of the Athens Regional on Saturday morning.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 4-3 loss to the Liberty Flames in the opening game of the Athens Regional on Friday afternoon.

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