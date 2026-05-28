Boston College Baseball's Game vs Liberty in Athens Regional Moved up

Boston College baseball’s matchup with Liberty on Friday in the first game of the 2026 Athens Regional has been moved up to 12 p.m. ET from 2 p.m., its original start time, due to anticipated inclement weather, the program announced on social media.

Light rain is expected to come down around 5 p.m., which should give the teams ample time to finish up the game before the potential showers start. At the time of first pitch, the forecast predicts it will be 80 degrees with cloudy skies.

The second game of the Regional, between top-seed Georgia and fourth-seed Long Island, has also been moved, with first pitch now starting at 5 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

🚨NCAA ATHENS REGIONAL SCHEDULE UPDATE🚨 pic.twitter.com/xjnY0LxSKz — Georgia Baseball (@BaseballUGA) May 28, 2026

The Eagles (36-21, 17-13 ACC) enter the first stage of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Regional, followed by the third-seeded Flames (41-19, 21-9 CUSA).

Following the initial two contests on Friday, the loser of the first and second game will play each other in the early slot on Saturday, followed by a matchup between the winners of the opening two games.

Sunday will feature the winner of game four playing against the loser of game three, followed by a matchup between the winner of game three and the winner of game five, which means one team will have to play a doubleheader.

If necessary, there will be a rematch of the final game on Monday to determine the winner of the Regional.

Left-handed pitcher A.J. Colarusso (5-4, 4.62 ERA), who earned a Third Team All-ACC nod, has been named BC’s starter for Friday’s matchup, while Liberty has named Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Ben Blair (7-5, 3.61 ERA) as its starter.

The Eagles and the Flames have never played each other before, but Liberty played nine games against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference during the regular season, going 4-5.

How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 Liberty in Athens Regional Opener

Who: Boston College Eagles and Liberty Flames

What: Athens Regional Game 1

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Friday, May 29 at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Last outing, Liberty: The Flames were shut out 10-0 in the 2026 Conference USA Championship on Sunday by Jacksonville State.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-2 loss against Miami in the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

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