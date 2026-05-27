How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College Baseball vs No. 3 Liberty in Athens Regional Opener

On Friday, Boston College baseball will start its quest for a bid to the NCAA Super Regionals for the first time since 2016 — the only time the Eagles have accomplished the feat after the modern 64-team format was established (1999).

No. 2-seeded BC (36-21, 17-13 ACC), coming off a one-and-done loss to Miami in the ACC Baseball Championship quarterfinals last Thursday, is set to face No. 3-seeded Liberty (41-19, 21-9 CUSA) in the first game of the Athens Regional in Athens, Ga., where top-seeded UGA — the No. 3 overall national seed — is hosting.

First pitch for the opener of the Regional between the Eagles and the Flames is currently set for 2 p.m. ET at Foley Field, and the Bulldogs are scheduled to play fourth-seeded Long Island at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the loser of the first and second game will play one another in the early slot, followed by a matchup between the winners of the initial two contests.

Sunday’s schedule will then see the winner of game four play against the loser of game three, followed by a matchup between the winner of game three and the winner of game five, which means one team will have to play a doubleheader.

If necessary, there will be a rematch of the final game on Monday to determine the winner of the Regional.

This season, in Todd Interdonato’s third year at the helm of the program, BC shocked the college baseball landscape by finishing fourth in the regular-season standings after being projected to finish last in the ACC Preseason Coaches Poll back in January.

The Eagles won more conference games this year than they ever have, and they came close to some major upsets that just barely snuck away, most notably in their series loss to then-No. 6 North Carolina on the road after winning the series opener 6-1 on April 2, followed by a 5-2 loss in the second game and an 8-7 loss in the finale.

After dropping out of the conference tournament following their double bye as the fourth seed, Interdonato said the team’s focus has been centered around hitting the reset button and taking some time to reflect on its recent struggles — BC will head into the Athens Regional on a four-game losing streak, in which it was outscored 46-5.

Liberty, meanwhile, is coming off of a 10-0 defeat to top-seeded Jacksonville State in the Conference USA title game on Sunday, so both squads are vying to rebound from losses in the upcoming Regional opener.

Below is all the information on how to watch the matchup between the Eagles and the Flames:

How to Watch: No. 2 Boston College vs. No. 3 Liberty in Athens Regional Opener

Who: Boston College Eagles and Liberty Flames

What: Athens Regional Game 1

Where: Foley Field in Athens, Ga.

When: Friday, May 29 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN+

Last outing, Liberty: The Flames were shut out 10-0 in the 2026 Conference USA Championship on Sunday by Jacksonville State.

Last outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered an 8-2 loss against Miami in the 2026 ACC Baseball Championship quarterfinals on Thursday.

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