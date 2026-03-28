Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Middle Game vs. No. 9 Virginia

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (19-8, 7-3 ACC) baseball team is looking to win its second ACC series of the season against the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (21-6, 6-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Boston College defeated Virginia 5-3. The Eagles picked up the win after recording a pair of two-run innings in the second and seventh.

Boston College’s five runs came off of a two-run home run by Kyle Wolff, an RBI single by Julio Solier, and RBI double by Nick Wang, and Jack Toomey scored on a throwing error by Virginia catcher Jake Weatherspoon.

Eagles ace A.J. Colarusso went six innings and had a career-high 113 pitches. In the outing, he allowed just one unearned run and tallied six strikeouts.

Left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (1-2, 4.88 ERA) will get the nod for the Eagles in the middle game of the set. So far this season, Mudd has made nine appearances, pitched 24 innings and allowed 28 hits, 16 runs (13 earned), walked seven batters, and struck out 15. He also has a save under his belt.

Mudd will be going against left-handed pitcher Max Stammel who has boasted a 2-1 record and a 4.97 ERA.

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Pregame

Boston College will be going with LHP Tyler Mudd for the middle game of the set. Virginia is starting LHP Max Stammel.

First pitch is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 16-6 run-rule win over the Maryland Terps in eight innings on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 12-2 run-rule win over the Merrimack Warriors in seven innings on Wednesday evening.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on May 21. Boston College defeated Virginia 12-8 to advance to the quarterfinals.