Live Updates From No. 23 Boston College Baseball's Second Game vs. No. 3 Georgia Tech

BRIGHTON, Mass. — After dropping the series opener 9-0 on Thursday, No. 23 Boston College baseball has an opportunity to force a rubber match against No. 3 Georgia Tech with Friday’s contest, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. ET after originally being scheduled for 3 p.m.

The Eagles (36-18, 17-11 ACC) were silenced in every sense of the word in Thursday’s loss, striking out 18 times and tallying just one hit while allowing the Yellow Jackets (43-9, 23-5) to garner four home runs in their program record-setting 23rd conference win.

BC head coach Todd Interdonato was not just confused by his players’ effort — he was utterly disappointed and said that it was completely unacceptable, especially in front of a home crowd.

“[A] different team needs to show up tomorrow, I can tell you that,” Interdonato said after the game. “A different team needs to show up tomorrow and I hope that's what happens.”

Friday’s pitching matchup will feature left-hander Tyler Mudd (4-3, 4.77 ERA) for the Eagles and right-hander Carson Ballard (6-0, 3.38 ERA) for the Yellow Jackets.

The temperature at the time of first pitch is forecasted to be 55 degrees with cloudy conditions and zero chance of rain.

Below are the live updates for the second contest of the series at Harrington Athletics Village.

Live Updates:

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FINAL: Georgia Tech 14, Boston College 1

Bottom 9

Gunnar Johnson grounds out.

DeShazo singles through the middle.

Owen DeShazo comes in to pinch hit.

Kyle Wolff flies out to right-center.

Roossien strikes out.

Jace Roossien comes in to pinch hit.

Top 9

Kent Schmidt grounds out. Georgia Tech 14, Boston College 1.

Alex Hernandez grounds into a double play.

Will Baker lifts an RBI single into center. Georgia Tech 14, Boston College 1.

Ryan Zuckerman rips a three-RBI double to left. Georgia Tech 13, Boston College 1.

Vahn Lackey walks with the bases loaded. Georgia Tech 10, Boston College 1.

Righty Bobby Chicoine (3.86 ERA) enters the game in relief of Burnham.

Jarren Advincula walks.

The runners advance on a wild pitch.

Drew Burress walks.

Carson Kerce doubles through the middle.

Lefty Jacob Burnham (2-2, 4.30 ERA) enters the game to pitch for BC.

Bottom 8

Nick Wang flies out to right field. Georgia Tech 9, Boston College 1.

Julio Solier reaches first on a fielder's chocie, which resulted in a double play to get Surowiec and Larson off the bases.

Colin Larson singles, advancing Surowiec to second.

Danny Surowiec reached on an error at second.

Top 8

Parker Brosius strikes out. Georgia Tech 9, Boston College 1.

Kent Schmidt strikes out.

Zuckerman scores on an errant throw to second by Gunnar Johnson on Baker's stealing attempt. Baker then ran to third. Georgia Tech 9, Boston College 1.

Zuckerman steals third.

Will Baker is hit by a pitch.

Ryan Zuckerman bloops an RBI double into right, scoring Lackey. Georgia Tech 8, Boston College 1.

Vahn Lackey drills an RBI double to right-center. Georgia Tech 7, Boston College 1.

Jarren Advincula lines a single to right.

Bottom 7

Carter Hendrickson pops out. Georgia Tech 6, Boston College 1.

Gunnar Johnson fouls out.

Luke Gallo strikes out.

Righty Mason Patel (3-0, 2.40 ERA) comes in for Carson Ballard. Ballard's final line: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K.

Top 7

Drew Burress strikes out. Georgia Tech 6, Boston College 1.

Carson Kerce lines an RBI single into left field, scoring Hernandez. Schmidt was thrown out at home attempting to score. Georgia Tech 6, Boston College 1.

Parker Brosius draws a bases-loaded walk, scoring Baker and forcing another pitching change. Righty Chase Hartsell (3-0, 5.55 ERA) is coming in. Georgia Tech 5, Boston College 1.

Kent Schmidt gets hit by a pitch, allowing Lackey to score. Georgia Tech 4, Boston College 1.

Cesar Gonzelez exits for lefty John Kwiatkowski (5-0, 5.11 ERA).

Alex Hernandez walks, loading the bases.

Lackey advances to third and Baker advances to second on a passed ball.

Will Baker walks.

Ryan Zuckerman grounds out, advancing Lackey to second.

Vahn Lackey singles.

Bottom 6

Kyle Wolff strikes out swinging. Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 1.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out.

Nick Wang breaks the Eagles' scoreless streak of 15.1 innings this series with his 16th home run of the year. Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 1.

No. 1️⃣6️⃣ on the year for Wang cuts the deficit to 3-1 pic.twitter.com/J0kVpyFA6X — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 16, 2026

Julio Solier grounds out.

Top 6

Jarren Advincula grounds out. Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 0.

Drew Burress pops out.

Carson Kerce flies out to right field, advancing both runners after the catch.

Parker Brosius dribbles an RBI single through the middle, scoring Hernandez. Georgia Tech 3, Boston College 1.

Kent Schmidt walks.

Alex Hernandez walks.

Bottom 5

Colin Larson flies out. Georgia Tech 2, Boston College 0.

Ben Williams strikes out swinging.

Carter Hendrickson grounds out.

Top 5

Gonzalez pitches out of the jam, inducing a Will Baker groundout to end the top half of the frame. Georgia Tech 2, Boston College 0.

Ryan Zuckerman walks, loading the bases.

Righty Cesar Gonzalez (3-1, 2.34 ERA) relieves Tyler Mudd with runners on the corners and two outs. Mudd's line: 4.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, and the current runners belong to him.

Vahn Lackey advances Advincula to third with a single up the middle.

Jarren Advincula singles in the infield.

Drew Burress grounds out.

Carson Kerce pipes a home run onto the road in left field. Georgia Tech 2, Boston College 0.

Parker Brosius strikes out swinging.

Bottom 4

Gunnar Johnson strikes out swinging. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Luke Gallo grounds out.

Kyle Wolff flies out.

Top 4

Tyler Mudd fans Kent Schmidt for his fourth strikeout of the game. The most that Mudd has recorded in a single game this season is five against Cornell on February 22. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Alex Hernandez flies out to center.

Will Baker cranks a single to left field.

Ryan Zuckerman grounds out.

Bottom 3

Ty Mainolfi grounds out to second, stranding the pair of runners. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Nick Wang advances Williams to third and Solier to second with a groundout.

Julio Solier reaches first on a fielder's choice, and Williams beat the throw out at second.

Colin Larson advances Williams to second with a sacrifice bunt.

Ben Williams walks.

Top 3

Vahn Lackey strikes out looking, leaving Advincula stranded. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Jarren Advincula reaches with an infield single.

Drew Burress grounds out. Luke Gallo made a diving play to stop the ball at third and tossed out the runner just in time on a hop.

Carson Kerce grounds out to third.

Bottom 2

Carter Hendrickson grounds out to end the inning. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Gunnar Johnson strikes out swinging.

Luke Gallo pops out.

Top 2

Parker Brosius pops out. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Kent Schmidt singled up the middle.

Alex Hernandez grounds out.

Will Baker strikes out swinging.

Bottom 1

Kyle Wolff flies out to end the frame. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Ty Mainolfi grounds out, Nick Wang advances to third.

Nick Wang ropes a double to put the Eagles' first base runner on.

Julio Solier flies out.

Top 1

Ryan Zuckerman strikes out swinging to end the top half of the inning. The Eagles head to the plate for the first time tonight. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Vahn Lackey draws a walk.

Jarren Advincula puts the Yellow Jackets on the board with a solo shot to right field. Georgia Tech 1, Boston College 0.

Drew Burress grounds out.

Carson Kerce flies out to open the night.

Pregame

BC's starting lineup:

Georgia Tech's starting lineup:

First pitch is set for 6 p.m. ET.

Please note that tonight's first pitch will be at 6:00 p.m. and not the originally scheduled 3:00 p.m. https://t.co/zCyPzkOEJk — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) May 15, 2026

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

When: Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, May 15 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 at noon ET

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX (Thursday and Friday), ACC Network (Saturday)

Radio: WEEI 850 AM (Friday and Saturday)

Last Outing, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets suffered a 12-9 midweek loss to the Mercer Bears on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles split its series with the NJIT Highlanders on Sunday. Boston College lost the first game 8-7 and won the finale of the doubleheader 6-3.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in 2024 from March 28-30. Boston College swept Georgia Tech in Atlanta 10-3, 5-3, and 16-7.

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