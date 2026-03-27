Live Updates From Boston College Baseball's Series Opener Against No. 9 Virginia

BRIGHTON, Mass.— The Boston College Eagles (18-8, 6-3 ACC) baseball team opens its series with the No. 9 Virginia Cavaliers (21-5, 6-3 ACC) on Friday afternoon.

The Eagles enter the matchup on a seven-game win streak. During the stretch, Boston College has picked up wins over Sacred Heart 5-4, UMass Lowell 12-2 in eight innings, Northeastern 3-2, Merrimack 12-2 in seven innings, and swept Cal 4-3, 9-6, and 3-2 in 11 innings.

On the other side of the field, the Cavaliers are riding a two-game win streak and have won five of their last six games.

In that time frame, Virginia has earned wins over Georgetown 6-4, Liberty 14-12, Maryland 16-6 in eight innings, and won its series with Wake Forest last weekend, taking the first game 10-6 and the finale 14-4 in eight innings. The Cavaliers dropped the middle game 13-4 to force a rubber match.

Left-handed pitcher AJ Colarusso (1-1, 4.08 ERA) will get the start for the Eagles in the series opener. In six appearances this season, the senior has pitched 28.2 innings and allowed 31 hits, 20 runs (13 earned), walked eight batters, and struck out 24.

Virginia will go with left-handed pitcher Kyle Johnson (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Johnson, a Duke transfer, made his pitching debut for the Cavaliers last Friday against Wake Forest. In his first outing of the season, the junior pitched one inning, allowed zero hits, and struck out a pair of batters. During his two seasons at Duke, he made 34 appearances (21 starts) and has a career 8-5 record and 5.60 ERA.

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Pregame

First pitch is set for 3 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, March 27 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 28 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 29 at 1 p.m.

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Virginia: The Cavaliers earned a 16-6 run-rule win over the Maryland Terps in eight innings on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up a 12-2 run-rule win over the Merrimack Warriors in seven innings on Wednesday evening.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2025 ACC Tournament on May 21. Boston College defeated Virginia 12-8 to advance to the quarterfinals.