Live Updates From No. 24 Boston College Baseball's Doubleheader vs. Duke

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (29-12, 12-7 ACC) baseball team is getting ready to play its final two games against the Duke Blue Devils (22-18, 8-11 ACC) on Saturday.

In the first game of the series on Friday, Boston College run-ruled Duke 11-1 in seven innings. The Eagles scored eight of their 11 runs in the first two innings. The team also broke multiple records.

Pitcher A.J. Colarusso broke the BC record for games started with his 44th as well as pitched his first complete game. Boston College also broke the program record and ACC record for most steals in a game with 14 and tied the NCAA record for most stolen bases in an inning with eight in the second frame.

Left-handed pitcher Brady Miller (0-0, 3.00 ERA) will get the start for the Eagles in the first game. This season, the sophomore has pitched 33 innings and allowed 25 hits, 13 runs (11 earned), walked 10 batters, and struck out 33. Miller will go against Duke pitcher Peter Lemke (1-3, 4.60 ERA).

Boston College’s pitcher for Game 2 is still to be determined, but is expected to be left-handed pitcher Tyler Mudd (3-3, 4.05 ERA). Andy Leon (2-2, 4.93 ERA) will get the nod for the Blue Devils in the second game.

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Pregame

Due to weather, Boston College and Duke will play a doubleheader. The first game is set for 1 p.m. ET while the second will be at 5 p.m.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Duke Blue Devils

When: Saturday, April 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. (DH)

Where: Harrington Athletics Village, Brighton, Mass.

TV: ACCNX

Last Outing, Duke: The Blue Devils suffered a 17-7 home loss to the Liberty Flames on Tuesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles picked up an 8-5 home win over the UConn Huskies on Wednesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was for a three-game series in the regular season from April 14-16, 2023. Duke won the series, taking the first game 6-4 and the finale 6-2. Boston College won the middle game of the set 9-6.

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