Multiple Prospects Invited to Boston College vs. Duquesne, The Rundown: August 24, 2024
The Boston College Eagles football program sent out game invites to multiple prospects for the Eagles game against Duquesne.
Some of the recruits to receive an invitation include class of 2028 LT/DE Joel Budd, class of 2028 DE/OLB Cohen Strickland, class of 2027 OL Gain English, class of 2028 OL Tommy Mahoney, class of 2028 QB Zachary McKenzie, class of 2027 LT Grady Holmes, class of 2027 OL/DL Brian Waller-Reitano, class of 2027 athlete Andrew Knapp, and class of 2027 RB Isaiah Rogers.
The contest will be on Sept. 7 at Alumni Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET as the Eagles home opener.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
9 days.
Did You Notice?
- Former Boston College rowing volunteer coach David Osborne has joined the Washington State rowing staff as an assistant coach. "Dave's enthusiasm for rowing and his commitment to becoming the best coach he can be really stood out during the interview process," said Cougars head coach Jane LaRiviere in the official press release. "Our team will benefit from Dave's dedication to developing fast rowers and good people."
- Four Boston College Eagles will compete in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship gold medal game as apart of Team USA, attacker Emma LoPinto, midfielder Shea Baker, midfielder/defender Lydia Colasante, and goalkeeper Shea Dolce. Team USA takes on Team Canada on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.
- Boston College baseball head coach Todd Interdonato and players Charlie Coon, Sam McNulty, and Nick Wang participated in the 30th annual Oldtime Baseball Game at St. Peter’s Field in Cambridge, Mass. The event was held as a fundraiser for The Boston Home.
