Multiple Student-Athletes Graduate From Boston College, The Rundown: May 20, 2025
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College held its graduation at Alumni Stadium on Monday.
Multiple student-athletes were a part of this year's class which included players from the football team, women's lacrosse team, and more.
Boston College Athletics shared photos of all the athletes that graduated via social media during the festivities.
Today's Schedule:
- Sailing: Boston College at Women's Fleet Race National Championship | St. Mary's City, Md.
- Baseball: Boston College vs. Notre Dame (ACC Tournament) | Durham, N.C. | 9 p.m. ET | ACC Network | Live Video
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, May 19.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
102 days
Did You Notice?
- Boston College baseball shared photos from its practice ahead of its run in the 2025 ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. The Eagles will take on Notre Dame in the first round on Tuesday night.
- Multiple Boston College football players graduated from Boston College on Monday.
- Boston College women's lacrosse is asking fans to wear neon for the Eagles' semifinals matchup against Northwestern at Gillette Stadium on Friday evening.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“I gotta be mean. At my size, I can’t afford to play any other way. Unless I’m meaner than these big guys, unless I can intimidate them, I’d have no chance in the world against them.”- Ernie Stautner
Special Media:
