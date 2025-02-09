No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Defeats Boston University For Second Win of Season
The No. 1 Boston College women’s lacrosse team continued its hot start to the season on Sunday afternoon as it defeated Boston University 21-6 on the road.
The Eagles (2-0) got on the board in the first 38 seconds of the game with a goal from Rachel Clark, one of five from the senior.
After knotting the score up at 2, Boston College scored five unanswered goals to go in front 7-2 at the end of the first quarter. In the stretch, the Eagles saw a pair of goals from Clark and Molly Driscoll as well as one from Maria Themelis.
The Eagles’ offense stayed dominant in the second quarter as it nearly matched its goals scored in the first quarter and doubled the amount of its opponent 6-3. Six different Eagles got in on the action. Clark, Themelis, Driscoll, Devon Russell, Mia Mascone, and Mckenna Davis all tallied scores to put Boston College up 13-5 at halftime.
Boston College’s offense slowed down a bit in the third quarter, but its defense kept the team in control going into the final quarter. The Eagles added three goals to the board from Russell, Kylee Colbert, and Emma LoPinto, while the defense kept the Terriers scoreless in the 15 minute frame.
In the fourth, the Eagles put up five finals goals to cement the 21-6 victory, a pair from Davis and one from Clark, Brooke McLoy, and Giulia Colarusso.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 2-0 on the young season. They also won their season opener 21-7 over Loyola Maryland on Friday.
Next up, Boston College travels to Evanston, Ill., for a rematch of the 2024 national championship against Northwestern on Saturday afternoon at noon ET.