No. 1 Boston College Women's Lacrosse Records Road Win Over No. 5 Stanford
The No. 1 Boston College Eagles (12-0, 5-0 ACC) women’s lacrosse team recorded a road win over the No. 5 Stanford Cardinal (9-2, 3-2 ACC) 17-9 on Saturday.
Boston College got off to a 6-2 advantage in the opening quarter. Emma LoPinto started the scoring for the Eagles with a goal one minute into the frame, one of three LoPinto scored in the quarter. Maria Themelis, Rachel Clark, and Devon Russell also put up goals.
Stanford got on the board late in the first with a pair of scores from Martha Oakey and Elise Murphy.
Clark added to the Eagles lead in the first 45 seconds of the second, one of two from the senior in the frame. Molly Driscoll and LoPinto also tallied goals.
The Cardinal tacked on three goals in the quarter from Lindsey Devir, Lexi Rodell, and Aliya Polisky. The Eagles went into halftime with the 11-5 lead.
Boston College opened the second half outscoring Stanford 5-0 in the third quarter. Clark and LoPinto both scored a pair apiece to give the Eagles the 16-5 lead going into the final 15 minutes of play.
In the fourth, the Eagles tacked on a final goal by Giulia Colarusso with 5:55 to go in the contest.
Stanford’s biggest offensive quarter was the fourth as the team tallied four goals. The Cardinal saw scores from Elise Murphy, Aliya Polisky, and two from Ava Arceri.
Eagles goalie Shea Dolce tallied seven saves in the victory.
Next up, Boston College returns to Alumni Stadium to host the Pitt Panthers on Saturday, March 29. Face-off is set for noon ET on ACCNX.