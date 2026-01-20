WTGL has its first five participants.

The women’s version of TGL, the tech-infused golf league played at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., has received early commitments from World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand, world No. 5 Charley Hull of England, LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Canada’s winningest golfer Brooke Henderson and seven-time U.S. Solheim Cupper Lexi Thompson.

“WTGL will be a global stage to showcase LPGA Tour stars, and this first wave of committed players represents that opportunity with some of the world’s best,” Mike McCarley, founder and CEO, TMRW Sports, said in a statement. “These players will thrive in WTGL’s competitive environment as fans will witness their skill and connect more deeply with their personalities through the unprecedented access the league delivers with every player mic’d in the modern match play team format.”

The WTGL will launch sometime during the LPGA offseason (winter 2026–27), and is expecting several more LPGA stars to join.

Additional details, such as the teams and where the matches will be broadcast, are still being finalized.

